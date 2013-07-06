Audi Marks 21 Percent Growth in the First Half of 2013, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2013 -- Audi India has rolled out many brilliant cars in the past and continues to do so till today. Also, Audi has been very successful in the luxury car segment of the Indian market.



In fact, Audi India has been successful in achieving 21 percent of growth in the first half of 2013 itself, reported the Economic Times.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that it is an incredible accomplishment for the German auto maker. It is also commendable to witness that Audi India has already marked 21 percent of growth rate before the launch of much anticipated Audi S6.



Gaadi.com also feels that attaining 21 percent of growth so early in the first half of the current year is a great job done in such challenging market conditions. Audi India has clearly attained a lot of visibility as a brand and also on the pure basis of its performance-driven vehicles.



Performance-wise, the latest edition of S6 will exhibit a 4L TFSI V8 petrol engine. It will further generate 420 PS of peak power and 550 Nm of torque when paired to seven-speed dual-clutch S-tronic gearbox. The all new Audi S6 is expected to lock horns with the latest BMW M5 and the forthcoming edition Mercedes Benz E63 AMG later in 2013.



The research team at Gaadi.com also believes that the all new Audi S6 will undoubtedly spruce up the portfolio of Audi India post its launch in the performance car space.Also, the 2013 Audi S6 will come tagged within a price range of 1 Crore to 1.10 Crores.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Audi S6 can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



