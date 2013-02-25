Audi Announces S6 the Super Luxury Sedan, Reviewed by Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Gaadi.com finds out that Audi is planning to bring into India, the S6 model, a super luxury class sedan sometime in second quarter of calendar year 2013. Audi first showcased the S6 at the Auto Expo 2012 in New Delhi. Globally, launched in 1994, S6 is one of the most successful Audi cars. It is being thought that Audi is bringing this car to India as Audi has a target to overtake BMW as the largest seller of luxury cars by 2015. Audi entered India relatively late as compared to BMW and Mercedes Benz, but has grown at a much faster pace.



Industry statistics reveal that the Audi S6 is basically quite similar to the A6 sedan from Audi. The super luxury sedan S6 will be powered by a twin turbo 4.0 litre V8 TFSI petrol engine which churns out 420 bhp and 550 Nm of torque. The engine will have a unique feature that will allow the driver to deactivate four out of eight cylinders, depending on the load in order to boost fuel usage. Transmission will comprise of a 7-speed S-tronic dual clutch gearbox. The engine will have power to thrust the sedan from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and attain a top speed of 250 kmph.



Leading online marketplace for used and new cars Gaadi.com finds out that Audi, which is known to make more beautiful cars than its closest competitor BMW, has designed S6 a class apart from the rest. Nearest thing in looks is the A6, from which to distinguish S6 will come loaded with a unique single-frame grille, stylish aluminium door mirrors, body colour rocker panels, 19-inch wheels, black brake calipers, oval twin tailpipes, air spoiler, and diffuser with offset blade. A combination of all these features will give S6 a different look than the A6.



Price of this sedan is expected to fall in the region of Rs. 67 lakh to Rs. 70 lakh, with fuel mileage as claimed by Audi of 14 to 18 kmpl. The super luxury sedan will also be available in a sports version.



The German luxury carmaker sold in excess of 9,000 units in 2012 and runs neck to neck with BMW. Audi has already launched two products in 2013, the Q5 facelift and the 2013 Audi R8. The success of S6 will be a big support to Audi which is taking on BMW in the ever growing and recession proof super luxury Indian car market.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of the new S6 that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Audi S6. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



