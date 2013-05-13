Audi, the New Market Leader of India, Is All Set to Launch S6, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Taking the leadership position in the Indian car market, the German auto giant has successfully raced past Mercedes Benz.



The latest luxurious sedan from Audi, the brand new S6, is expected to roll out in the month of May 2013 in the Indian market.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com reports that the brand new S6 serves as a treat on road for the luxury sedan lovers. Being the latest car to hit the Indian roads, Audi has always taken the car buyers by surprise with extraordinary cars.



Post the launch at the Delhi Auto Expo last year, Audi S6 Saloon was made available in India that exhibited a 4.0L V8 petrol based engine that is paired to a 7-speed S tronic transmission. The all new S6 also generates a maximum power of 420 bhp along with 550 Nm of peak torque.



With a fuel capacity of 65 liters, the all new S6 picks up a whopping speed of 0 to 100 kmph within 5 seconds along with a maximum speed of 250 km per hour. Well suited for the luxury loving buyers of business class, Audi S6 is expected to be tagged in a price range of 55 lacs to 65 lacs.



Measuring 4915 mm in length, 2086 mm in width and 1455 mm in height, the stylish S6 will be seen exhibiting LED lights, Xenon headlamps, fog lamp and rear parking sensors. On the inside, the interiors exhibit luxurious legroom, AC with dual zone climate control and power windows.



Apart from rear defogger and electrically adjustable driver seat, Audi S6 also displays dash integrated music system and steering mounted controls and buttons. The latest car from Audi will also be seen displaying electric door mirrors on both sides and 8 airbags.



With such striking features, luxurious space and stylish looks, Audi S6 has created much required pre-launch buzz in the Indian market. The car is expected to be a hit as soon as it hits the Indian roads.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Audi S6 can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/ to know more about at Gaadi.com.

Bunny Punia

Gaadi Web Pvt. Ltd.

18004192277