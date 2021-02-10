Audible and Visual Signaling Devices Market Report by Product, Trends, Application, Segment, Demand and Global Forecast 2020-2027 : Auer Signal GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- Visual signaling devices offer visual notifications and alerts to working people of imminent hazards such as assembly line glitches, hazardous equipment failure, reaching automated vehicle industrial sectors, conveyors, etc. Ignorance in moving and trying to operate machines is the main reason for accidents at work and can decrease more than 60% of accidents with suitable signaling devices.



Key Players:

Auer Signal GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Eaton, Omron Corporation, Thakral Services (India) Ltd., Schneider Electric, Thomas & Betts Corporation, Thales Group, PATLITE Corporation, Potter Electric Signal Company LLC, Honeywell International Inc., HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd., Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V., and NHP Electrical Engineering Products.



Market Drivers

The global market for Audible and Visual Signaling Devices is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR by 2027, driven by increasing awareness among organizations about the benefits of a safe working environment and the subsequent voluntary implementation of safety initiatives. The main driver for the market for audible and visual signaling devices is the stringent safety rules and regulatory requirements for industrial safety enforced by governments around the world.



By Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

- Beacons

- Stack Light

- Bells

- Hooters

- Electronic Beeper or Buzzer



By Applications (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

- Hazardous Area Signaling

- Fire & Industrial Signaling

- Wide Area Signaling



By End User (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

- Mining

- Warehouses & Factories

- Marine

- Oil and Gas Platforms

- Commercial Buildings

- Sports

- Natural Hazard Emergency

- Warning Systems



Regional Outlook

High-income countries are the most significant market share. For instance, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East are big markets globally, with a total market share of 60%. Countries like Japan, where natural disasters are expected, see increased demand for natural disaster alert or signaling systems. Emerging nations in Asia Pacific, such as China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, where industrialization is rapidly, also involved industrial signaling systems. China is the fastest-growing economy with a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period, helped by the several changes that the Chinese government has recently implemented to control and govern employers and employees' working situations.



The report offers:

- An in-depth overview of the Audible and Visual Signaling Devices market landscape

- Assessment of the global industry trends for the historical period of 2017-2018, the current year 2019-2020, and a forecast estimation for the period 2020-2027

- Overview of the company profiles and product portfolios

- R&D advancements and technological developments in the Audible and Visual Signaling Devices industry.

- Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and risks

- Study of the market in terms of revenue and product consumption patterns.



