Mainline AV Offers New Audience Response Voting System

Devon, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Mainline AV has released a new audience response voting system, adding to its extensive portfolio of conferencing and communication products and services. The technology behind this interactive functionality allows presenters to poll audiences for opinions or voting and then display results in real-time. The system lets participants respond to an array of inquiries, which are automatically tracked and analyzed for review. This technology is available now, through Mainline AV, and can quickly be added to a meeting, conference presentation or session.



Audience response voting systems are a fast way to connect with an audience, regardless of setting or topic. Immediate results encourage additional feedback and promote greater engagement. Voting capabilities also can help groups reach a consensus or make strategic team decisions, with anonymity. Mainline AV offers full support and service of all products, to ensure clients have the experience they want and results they need. For more details, please visit http://www.mainlineav.com.



Mainline AV provides the highest quality and service by leveraging expert staff and the industry’s most sophisticated and easy-to-use conferencing products. Mainline AV exclusively uses Bosch Integrus Digital Infrared Language Distribution equipment, Bosch 802.11 interference-free Wireless Push-to-Talk Microphone systems, EV SAFE encrypted wireless technology, and the finest professional audio-visual products on the market. Committed to delivering unparalleled results to clients, Mainline AV offices in Philadelphia and across the globe can provide conference solutions anywhere in the world, with more experience and a broader reach than any other company. Mainline AV keeps a stock of up-to-date, well