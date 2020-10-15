Audio and Video Equipment Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2030

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- Audio And Video Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery Including: 1) By Type: Audio Equipment; Video Equipment 2) By End-Use: B2B; B2C 3) By Sales Channel: OEM; Aftermarket 4) By Mode: Online; Offline Covering: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd; Sony Corp; LG Electronics Inc; Panasonic Corporation; Bose Corporation



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global audio and video equipment market, accounting for 31% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global audio and video equipment market. Africa was the smallest region in the global audio and video equipment market.



The demand for wireless audio equipment market is increasing rapidly due to increasing popularity of mobile devices and changing media consumption behavior of consumers. Consumers are increasingly using their mobile devices, tablets and laptops to wirelessly play audio on speakers, which is driving the growth of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connected speakers. To capitalize on the growing popularity of wireless audio equipment, manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Bose, Denon, DTS and Qualcomm are also launching wireless audio products or platforms. Some of the popular Wi-Fi audio equipment include Sonos Wi-Fi speakers, Boses SoundTouch system, Amazons Echo speakers.



The global audio and video equipment market is expected to decline from $153.9 billion in 2019 to $141.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -8.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 1% from 2021 and reach $143.6 billion in 2023.



Scope



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Audio Equipment; Video Equipment



2) By End-Use: B2B; B2C



3) By Sales Channel: OEM; Aftermarket



4) By Mode: Online; Offline



Subsegments Covered: Loudspeakers And Sound Bars; Microphones; Amplifiers And Mixers; Music Players And Other Audio Devices; Televisions; Video Players; Video Cameras



Companies Mentioned: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd; Sony Corp; LG Electronics Inc; Panasonic Corporation; Bose Corporation



Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees



Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, audio and video equipment indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes



Influence of the Audio And Video Equipment market report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Audio And Video Equipment market.



-Audio And Video Equipment market recent innovations and major events.



-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Audio And Video Equipment market-leading players.



-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Audio And Video Equipment market for forthcoming years.



-In-depth understanding of Audio And Video Equipment market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.



-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Audio And Video Equipment market.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Audio And Video Equipment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.