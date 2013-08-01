Audio Book Industry Reaches $1 Billion in Annual Sales

Fountain Hills, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- It used to be “Whistle while you work,” but the new catch-phrase for the Audiobook industry is “Listen while you work.” Today, audiobook fans have a growing selection of books to choose from as well as a multitude of listening devices available from MP3 players to old standards like cassettes and CD’s.



Audiobooks, now a $1 Billion industry with an expanding market share, is good news for indie authors too, as a viable alternative to traditional book sales. At Amazon’s Audible.com, authors can take advantage of joint publishing deals to pair their successful books with narrators who bring their words to life. Non-fiction author Al W Moe placed his Amazon Category Top Ten book, “Vegas and the Mob” in the hands of narrator Jason Sullivan who makes the story even bigger with his smooth voice and exciting narration.



“It’s really a wonderful opportunity for indie authors,” says Moe, “because they can choose the perfect voice for their work, and then make twice as much per book sale when compared to a traditional book publishing deal.



Wendy Bumgardner, About.com Guide to Walking says, “I won't go walking solo without my MP3 player and an audiobook from Audible.com. Audible features many bestsellers in every category. They also have Audible.com exclusives you can't download elsewhere. Prices are often far less than buying the CD.”



Audible.com has grown its base of audio books to over 100,000 titles and is now an audiobook industry titan. Buyers can purchase individual books or subscribe for multiple downloads per month. Audiobooks also work on iPhone, iPad, Android, Kindle Fire, and Windows Phone. In addition, buyers can burn their own CD’s.



Although the numbers are moving closer to MP3 players, audiobook users currently use CD’s most often to listen to their favorite books. In addition to their use at home, the second most popular spot to enjoy audiobooks is in their cars, especially during commute hours. That certainly sounds like a nice way to spend your time!



