Audio-Book Reveals Eerie Reality of Recent Athlete Tragedies

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- We have all heard of the recent string of suicides and homicides amongst professional athletes over the last year. The most recent of which was the devastating tragedy of Kansas City’s Jovan Belcher. These occurrences tend to leave us all searching for answers as we ask ourselves, how can someone with a dream job, money, and popularity get to a point of suicide and ending such a seemingly wonderful life.



A new audio book titled “Holding” by Tim Hampton reveals that story from the very beginning. It shows a detailed account of how an athlete would really feel inside as he struggles to find his place in this new world of cars, money and new friends. The audio-book is not only informative as it is also very fun. The author uses real sound affects as well as music to bring the listener right there in the center of the action.



What makes “Holding” so mysterious is the fact that it was released in 2010, well before these recent incidents made national headlines. Tim, being no stranger to celebrity tragedy as the adopted brother of famed rap star, Pimp C, whose surprise death also shocked entertainment industry a few years ago. Tim shows his connection with the story and its characters as he reads the majority of the audio book himself as the lead character, Blaze who of course, was born and raised in Port Arthur, Tx. He also uses other voices for various other characters in the story to give the story an even more authentic feel.



Listeners will truly enjoy the story as it brings such a heightened level of insight into such an unknown lifestyle that most of us often wonder about. What would it be like to be a young millionaire, after growing up poor? How would having lots of money change a person at such a young age? How would having money change those around me? These and many other questions are answered while you sit back and listen to the words in this action packed, thought provoking audio-book by author Tim Hampton. “Holding” is available for download through ITunes as well as the Amazon MP3 store for easy access to purchase.



About Holding My Own

Tim Hampton is an author, speaker and audio-book producer originally from Port Arthur, TX.



For more on “Holding” or Author Tim Hampton please visit:



http://www.HoldingmyOwn.com

timhamptampa@aol.com