Audio Communication Monitoring Market Growth Drivers, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Upcoming Trend to 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2023 -- The global Audio Communication Monitoring Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2020 to USD 4.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The major factors driving the growth of the audio communication monitoring market are increasing tele fraudulent activities and cybercrimes, need for analyzing audio conversations in real time, growing demand for risk and compliance management, and rising demand for remote contact centres during COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, emerging need for audio communication monitoring solutions among SMEs, and implementation of AI, analytics, and NLP capabilities, that add value to existing audio communication monitoring offerings are expected to provide opportunities for enterprises operating in various verticals in the audio communication monitoring market.



Browse 365 market data Tables and 61 Figures spread through 369 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Audio Communication Monitoring Market - Global Forecast to 2025"



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=44915092



The reporting and analytics solution to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Under the solutions segment, the reporting and analytics solution is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the reporting and analytics solution is attributed to the need of business to not only maintain audit and compliance needs but also in getting the right insights to the right people at the right time. The reporting and analytics solution enables reporting, tracking, and checking the performance of calls. Analytics also identifies issues during the call transfers to avoid any miscommunication among callers. This solution presents the information into the most flexible, customizable, and graphical formats. The graphical presentation helps end users drill down and filter out the overall customer conversation details.



Law enforcement agencies application segment to record the higher CAGR during the forecast period



In the audio communication monitoring market by application, the intelligent law enforcement agencies segment is expected to record the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the need of government and law enforcement agencies to identify and track criminal activities, such as human trafficking, narco-trafficking, terrorism, cybercrime, child pornography, frauds, and other threats related to personal safety and national security. The solutions have enabled enterprises to capture every call based on telephony and VoIP recording. These solutions have provided the Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP), transportation industries, and other government agencies clear with visibility of all types of threats and incidents. Audio communication monitoring has made criminal investigations easier as the police officers can use the internet and control their PCs through their voice, which results in content getting commands much faster through voice over the internet, further increasing the efficiency of the police officers in case of emergency.



Get Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=44915092



North America to hold the largest market size duringthe forecast period



North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global audio communication monitoring market during the forecast period. The US has emerged as the largest market, due to the increasing investments and a growing presence of vendors who are exploring the use of AI and NLP technologies for various applications. The US market widely adopts AI and NLP technologies in its business establishments and other verticals, catering to customers in a better way and continually improving business efficiencies. The country has advanced infrastructure, innovations, and initiatives necessary to evolve audio communication monitoring into robust solutions with innovative benefits.



Key and emerging market players include NICE (Germany), Cisco (US), IBM (US), Enghouse Interactive (US), Google (US), AudioCodes (Israel), Integrated Research (Australia), Martello Technologies (Canada), Nuance Communication (US), Avaya (US), Veritone (US), Relativity (US), PathSolutions (US), Empirix (US), Genesys (US), Nectar (US), Behavox (US), Vyopta (US), Intelligent Voice (UK), Ameyo (India), Elastix (Spain), Dashbase (US), Ribbon Communications (US), Deepgram (US), Haloocom (India), Toku (Singapore), Servetel (India), CloudTalk (India), Dialer360 (UK), and JustCall (UK).



Buy Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=44915092



Browse Other Reports:



Student Information System Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Intelligent Process Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Geospatial Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2028



Video Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Smart Buildings Market - Global Forecast to 2026



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/audio-communication-monitoring-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/audio-communication-monitoring.asp