Audio Dedupe by MindGems "Listens" to the Audio Files in Order to Find Similar and Duplicate Files

British Columbia, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- MindGems Inc. the developer of Folder Size, Fast Duplicate File Finder, Visual Similarity Duplicate Image Finder, Audio Dedupe and other PC maintenance and optimization software has released a new version of the famous Audio Dedupe product.



"Our developer worked hard in order to make sure that all our tools are ready for the recent official release of Windows 8" says MindGems PR representative Linda Thompson. "I am glad to announce that all our tools are now Windows 8 compatible and our users can switch to the new operating system and buy a new PC knowing that they can install their favorite tools right away."



The tool is well known for its accurate and fast performance and besides finding duplicate mp3 files it can also find AAC Files (*.aac; *.mp4, *.m4a) - iTunes, iPod, iPhone Audio Files including Apple Lossles audio, AC3 Files (*.ac3), Audio IFF Files (*.aif; *.aiff), FLAC Files (*.flac), MPEG Audio Files (*.mp3;*.mp2;*.mp1;*.mpa), Musepack Files (*.mpc), OGG Files (*.ogg), WAVE Files (*.wav), WavPack Files (*.wv) and Windows Media Audio Files (*.wma). Not only the fact that it is extremely fast and accurate, but the “simplicity” is the key factor for the huge count of users that it attracts. The graphical interface is well organized and even a novice user can start using the application right away without the need of checking the documentation. The tool can scan thousands of audio files in less than a minute, but of course this performance can vary depending on the drive parameters, audio formats and hardware configuration.



The built-in audio player makes it easy to review the results which are grouped by similarity. The player keeps playing the files from the same position while switching between the duplicates via the mouse or the keyboard. This makes it very easy to compare the quality of the items and mark the ones with a lower quality for deletion. Plenty of filtering options are included for both auto-check and file scan that include filtering based on date, time, size, audio quality, name and location, duration and more. A “source” folder can be designated in order to compare and merge an existing audio collection with music from another location.



There is a free demo version of Audio Dedupe available for download from the company web site at www.mindgems.com. The Personal and Professional versions can be purchased for $29.95 and $39.95 respectively, and include free updates and support. The Corporate version provides interface for integration with third party software and portals. Promotional discounts are often available through the publisher's web site, Blog and Newsletter. Permanent discounts are available for large quantities and are applied immediately upon checkout.



Audio Dedupe was named the best duplicate mp3 finder tool by the major software magazines and music web sites.



About MindGems

Founded in 2001 MindGems is providing shareware and freeware products that are leaders on the market for home and business use. The products range from free disk management and maintenance tools like Folder Size and Fast Duplicate File Finder to corporate tools like Visual Similarity Duplicate Image finder that is used in stock photography web sites and health care applications.



MindGems tools are used by more than 100 million users around the globe and are reviewed and published on all the major software web sites and magazines including ZDNet, CNet, PCWorld and PCMagazine. The company products come pre-installed by the manufacturers on large quantities of desktop and laptop computers.



Contact:



press(at)mindgems.com

MindGems Inc.

9422 202A ST.

Langley, BC V1M3Z4

CA



For more information please visit:

http://www.mindgems.com