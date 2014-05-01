Audio Motion Music, Inc. Announces the Opening of Its New Office in Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Audio Motion which launched in 1999 and has worked on Feature Films, Television Pilots & Series, Documentaries, Short Films and Commercials announced recently that it’s excited to join the expansion of the Film industry in Atlanta.



Audio Motion Specializes in Music & Media Licensing, Content contract negotiations, Song selection, Composer selection & negotiation, and Post Audio Production.



Currently Audio Motion is on contract with Moguldom Studios who recently moved its headquarters to Atlanta.



About Audio Motion

Audio Motion Music has close working relationships with professional recording studios in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando and San Francisco. At AMM we stay current with the rapidly changing music trends worldwide and consistently work with the most innovative and talented artists from around the globe.



We also have an ever-expanding database of independent artist music, which may turn out to be some of the best music you had never heard.



At AMM we have the talent, knowledge and expertise to make the most of your music budget and insure that your project sounds it’s very best.