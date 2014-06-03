TLS Production Offers Audio Visual Hire Equipment at Highly Competitive Prices

Welshpool, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- TLS Production now announces the availability of audio visual hire equipment for events at unbeatable prices. The company is a one-stop solution for all kinds of event production needs. They provide complete solution for organizing events with a range of requirements including lighting, staging, project management services, DJ equipment, draping, LED screens, data projections, theatre lighting, and many more. They can cater for any size special events, huge corporate events, stadiums and festival productions, DJ nights, etc.



Their service proves to be a dedicated event partner for their clients. They offer state-of-the-art equipment for hosting events with their unmatched service. No matter whether the event is big or small, they handle every single project with equal zeal. They have world-class audio and visual equipment which make their company the most sought after name when it comes to hiring equipment for organising events. Not only they are known for their products, but their impeccable service also makes them the first choice.



One of the representatives from the company states, “At TLS Productions, we pride ourselves on our comprehensive industrial experience. We're committed to remaining at the forefront of advances in event technologies. Our extensive inventory of high-end audio, lighting, staging and visual equipment for hire or sale is very famous all over Australia. The PA system available from TLS productions has carved a niche in the industry. TLS Productions provides a one-stop solution for your special event, big or small. We cater for large-scale corporate events, festivals and stadium concert productions right through to a simple PA or projector hire.”



About TLS Productions

TLS Productions is a privately owned event production company based in Perth, Western Australia. Established in 2001, TLS Productions (formerly True Light and Sound) has developed an extensive and ever-growing inventory of professional lighting and audio-visual equipment and an enviable reputation for quality service. Its core business is the custom design, supply and installation of audio visual equipment, lighting, staging and event technologies for large and small events including promotional launches, exhibitions, conferences, award nights, public, private and corporate events and concerts.



For more details, please visit- http://www.tlswa.com.au



Contact Details

TLS Productions

Unit 2, 1 President St

Welshpool WA 610