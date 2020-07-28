Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Audiobooks Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Audiobooks Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Audiobooks Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Top players in Global Audiobooks Market are:

Amazon (United States), Google (United States), Kobo (United States), LibriVox (United States), Downpour (United States), Scribd (United States), OverDrive (United States), Barnes Noble Booksellers Inc (United States)

Brief Overview on Audiobooks

Audiobooks have been used for second language learners, learning disabled students and struggling readers and non-readers. The Audiobooks market comprises one of the major segments of small kids category globally and offers huge potential for growth. As the population is growing, audiobooks are improved the reading and speaking accuracy and fluency of the customers. There has been a significant rise in the number of kindergartens to year 12 population using audiobooks with figure stood up to 27% of auditory learners in global alone in 2018. So, the future for audiobooks looks promising. Moreover, a growing trend in the audiobooks market has been witnessed with respect to the demand for multi-modal learning and reading accuracy expected to fuel the market growth during the forecasted period.

Recent Development in Global Audiobooks Market:

In Jan 2018, Google launched an audiobook with no monthly subscription fee. This innovative product offers on Android, iOS, the web and with Google Assistant-enabled devices like Google Home smart speakers in 45 countries.

The Global Audiobooks Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Adults, Kids), Application (School, Personal, Book Club)



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand for Kindergarten Schools.

- Upsurge Demand for People with Visual Impairments, Dyslexia and Hyperlexia

-

Market Trend

- Increasing Demand at Asia-Pacific Regions

Market Challenges

- High Cost Associated for membership and Subscription.

- Audiobooks are Less Engaging

Market Restraints:

- Lack of Awareness Among Customers

- Audiobooks Cognitively Reduce Reading Competence

-

Market Opportunities:

- Growing Number of Educational Organization

- Increasing Demand for Improving Time Management and Multitasking

-

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Audiobooks Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Audiobooks market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Audiobooks Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Audiobooks

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Audiobooks Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Audiobooks market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Audiobooks Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Audiobooks Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

