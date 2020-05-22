AudioCityUSA Announces a Free Giveaway for One Lucky Winner to Win Giovanna Haleb Wheels

La Puente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- A premium provider of rims and wheels in the USA, AudioCityUSA announces a free giveaway of a set of Giovanna Haleb wheels for one lucky winner. The company is offering Giovanna Haleb wheels for one lucky winner that will be announced on June 2. The set of wheels that the company will provide is 20" Giovanna Wheels Haleb Black Rims. All you have to do to enter the draw is to enter your email in the pop-up box. By entering the giveaway, you agree to receive email newsletters from AudioCityUSA. You can opt-out of receiving the email newsletters anytime you want by clicking the unsubscribe link in the newsletter.



Talking further about their giveaway, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We're giving away a free set of Giovanna Haleb wheels for one lucky winner. Enter your info below and the winner will be announced on June 2. The giveaway is for US residents only. The wheels they will provide are the perfect choice for enthusiasts looking for strong, and classy looking wheels."



AudioCityUSA is one of the most well-renowned names in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry for offering one-of-a-kind wheels and rims. The organization has a team of expert professionals who assist their customers in choosing the perfect wheels according to their needs and budget. In addition to XD wheels and rims, the company also offers wheels from brands including AC Forged, Fuel, Giovanna, Lexani, Moto Metal, Niche, and many more. All of their products are quality approved and available at the most competitive prices.



About AudioCityUSA

As one of the leaders in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry, AudioCityUSA has set the standard for providing high-quality products and a high level of customer satisfaction since 1989. AudioCityUSA is known worldwide for its vast choices in products and having knowledgeable staff that knows what works best for individuals' vehicles application. Sometimes, deciding on products best suited for the vehicle can be tough, but here at AudioCityUSA, someone is always here to help guide individuals during their entire purchase. Not only are individuals able to choose from a wide range of manufacturers, but the pricing and fast shipping time is also a big consideration, and AudioCityUSA, again, is a step above the competition.



For more information, please visit: http://audiocityusa.com/



Contact Details

AudioCityUSA

13927 Amar Rd La Puente, CA 91746

Phone: 888-814-1158