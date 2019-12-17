AudioCityUSA Offers 60% off on a Wide Range of Wheels in Its Holiday Sale

La Puente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- A market leader in the automotive industry, AudioCityUSA offers up to 60% off on wide range of wheels in its holiday sale. The sale is for a limited and on a few selected wheels, so you should buy them before the stock runs out. Known for their innovative and pioneering design, these wheels enhance the aesthetic appeal of any wheels. Each wheel offered by the company is made using the quality approved material to meet the highest quality standard.



The company offers a plethora of top-quality wheels on its holiday sale including 37% on 26" Giovanna Wheels Dramuno-6 Machined Black Rims, 33% on 20" Staggered Marquee Wheels 3226 Black with Brush Face Extreme Concave Rims, 48% on 20" Staggered Blaque Diamond Wheels BD-27 Silver Machined with Chrome SS Lip Rims, 35% on 26" Giovanna Wheels Haleb Black Rims and various others. If you're looking to buy these wheels on sale, you can check out the selection at AudioCityUSA.



AudioCityUSA is one of the most sought-after names offering branded wheels and rim at the most competitive prices. The company has a team of experienced professionals who provide you with expert knowledge of wheel fitments and will help you find the perfect fit for your vehicle. The organization has carved a distinct niche in the industry for its high-quality products.



Talking about their holiday sale, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Deep Discounts on all Cheap Rims and Wheels, Providing Superior Discounted Wheels Rims. Blowout Rim Deals, Super Deep Discount on Chrome Rims, Black Rims, 3 pcs Forged Wheels. All the listing prices are for set of 4 wheels. This limited time offer only available for selected models, sizes, fitments, and be sold as a complete set for limited time only, get them while supplies last! Call us at +888.814.1158."



About AudioCityUSA

As one of the leaders in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry, AudioCityUSA has set the standard for providing high quality products and high level of customer satisfaction since 1989. AudioCityUSA is known worldwide for its vast choices in products and having knowledgeable staff that knows what works best for individuals' vehicles application. Sometimes, making a decision on products best suited for the vehicle can be tough, but here at AudioCityUSA, someone is always here to help guide individuals during their entire purchase. Not only are individuals able to choose from a wide range of manufacturers, but the pricing and fast shipping time is also a big consideration, and AudioCityUSA, again, is a step above the competition.



For more information, please visit: http://audiocityusa.com/



Contact Details:

AudioCityUSA

13927 Amar Rd La Puente, CA 91746

Phone: 888-814-1158