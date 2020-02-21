La Puente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- A leading name in the aftermarket automotive industry, AudioCityUSA offers a collection of Lexani wheels in lightweight monoblock design. These wheels can help boost car performance and are known for their state-of-the-art features and unique design. The company offers a plethora of Lexani wheels including 22" Staggered Lexani Wheels Venom Custom Finish Rims, 20" Staggered Lexani Wheels Ressa Black Machined Flow Forged Rims, 24" Lexani Wheels Swift Gloss Black Machined Rims and many more.



The wheels are extremely durable and are built using the latest technologies to provide customers with the best results. With bold accent, these wheels add a new dimension to the look of any vehicle. The wheels are available in striking styles and each wheel is tested on rigorous parameters to ensure quality and durability. If you are looking to buy Lexani wheels in continental US, you can buy them with free shipping from AudioCityUSA.



AudioCityUSA is one of the most reputed names in the automotive industry and has amassed a huge customer base across the USA. The company has a team of professionals assist customers in choosing the perfect products according to their needs and budget. In addition to Lexani wheels, the company offers products from leading brands such as AC Forged Wheels, Blaque Diamond, Fuel, Moto Metal and many more.



Talking about their Lexani wheels, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Lexani Wheel is known around the world as the leader in custom luxury wheels. Exclusive design solutions and quality of Lexani wheels made the brand highly popular all over the world. Lexani rims creates the lightweight monoblock and 3-piece forged rims as well. No other manufacturer can compete with Lexani rims. If size is your thing, some Lexani rims are available from 20 inches to as large as 30 inches."



As one of the leaders in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry, AudioCityUSA has set the standard for providing high quality products and high level of customer satisfaction since 1989. AudioCityUSA is known worldwide for its vast choices in products and having knowledgeable staff that knows what works best for individuals' vehicles application. Sometimes, making a decision on products best suited for the vehicle can be tough, but here at AudioCityUSA, someone is always here to help guide individuals during their entire purchase. Not only are individuals able to choose from a wide range of manufacturers, but the pricing and fast shipping time is also a big consideration, and AudioCityUSA, again, is a step above the competition.



