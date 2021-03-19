AudioCityUSA Offers AC Forged Wheels Custom Made with the Highest Grade Aluminum Material

La Puente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- An unrivaled name in the aftermarket automotive industry, AudioCityUSA offers AC Forged wheels custom made with the highest grade 6061 aluminum material. These wheels are the perfect choice for racing enthusiasts looking for strong, and classy-looking wheels. Lightweight and beautiful, these wheels are 300 times stronger than cast wheels and are highly durable for a lengthy time. These rims continually offer the functionality needed to keep you and your vehicle safe on all your adventures, whether you are taking a trip to the beach with heavy cargo or headed up the mountain for camping.



The company offers a wide range of AC Forged wheels including 22" Staggered AC Forged Wheels AC312 Chrome Face with Black Lip Three-Piece Rims, 20" Staggered AC Forged Wheels AC312 Black Face with Chrome Lip Three-Piece Rims, 22" Staggered AC Forged Wheels Split5 Matte Black Face with Gloss Black Lip Three-Piece Rims, and many more. Individuals looking to buy AC Forged wheels can check out the collection at AudioCityUSA.



AudioCityUSA is one of the most renowned names in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry offering unique wheels and rims. The organization has an outstanding team of professionals who help their customers in choosing the perfect product according to their needs while keeping their budget in mind. In addition to AC Forged wheels, the company also offers AC Forged, Blaque Diamond, Fuel, Giovanna, XD and many more.



Talking further about their AC Forged wheels, one of the representatives from the company stated, "AC Forged Wheels, true custom made wheels made of the finest 6061 aluminum material. Composed of 3 pieces to make a one of kind custom wheel and with limitless choices of finishes. AC Forged will give your car that high-end look you're looking for. Each of our AC Forged wheels is custom-made out of three pieces of the finest 6061 aluminum material. This results in a wheel that has far more strength and resistance than its cast counterpart."



About AudioCityUSA

As one of the leaders in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry, AudioCityUSA has set the standard for providing high-quality products and a high level of customer satisfaction since 1989. AudioCityUSA is known worldwide for its vast choices in products and having knowledgeable staff that knows what works best for individuals' vehicles application. Sometimes, deciding on products best suited for the vehicle can be tough, but here at AudioCityUSA, someone is always here to help guide individuals during their entire purchase. Not only are individuals able to choose from a wide range of manufacturers, but the pricing and fast shipping time are also a big consideration, and AudioCityUSA, again, is a step above the competition.



For more information, please visit: http://audiocityusa.com/



Contact Details



AudioCityUSA

13927 Amar Rd La Puente, CA 91746

Phone: 888-814-1158