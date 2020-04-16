La Puente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- A leading supplier of branded aftermarket automotive wheels and accessories, AudioCityUSA offers Blaque Diamond wheels in a variety of color options. Available in sizes ranging from 19" to 24", the wheels are custom designed to suit customers' needs and can fit various vehicles including Porsche, BMW, Mercedes, and Lexus. The wheels are manufactured using state of the art quality engineering and robust materials to ensure that the wheels uphold the highest quality standards. The wheels are available in various finishes including black, bronze/gold, grey/gunmetal and silver/machined.



The company offers a plethora of Blaque Diamond wheels including 20" Staggered Blaque Diamond Wheels BD-17-5 Silver Machined Rims, 22" Staggered Blaque Diamond Wheels BD2 Silver Rims, 19" Blaque Diamond Wheels BD-11 Gloss Black Rims, and various others.If you're looking to buy Blaque Diamond wheels, you can check out the massive collection at AudioCityUSA.



AudioCityUSA is one of the most popular destinations for branded wheels and rims and has been actively operating in the industry for years. The company has a team of dedicated professionals who combine their knowledge and expertise to deliver high-quality services and products to the customers. In addition to Blaque Diamond wheels, the organization also offers wheels from other world-renowned wheel brands such as Fuel, Lexani, Niche, Rohana, AC Forged, Moto Metal, and others.



Talking about their Blaque Diamond wheels, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Blaque Diamond wheels collection, brings you their newly designed rims, to suit your custom needs. Various designs have different color options, including the new popular Matte Graphite finish. Ranging in sizes 19" to 24", Blaque Diamond wheels have something for your vehicle fitment. AudioCityUSA chooses some of the best wheels on the market to distribute, and Blaque Diamond wheels fit that description."



About AudioCityUSA

As one of the leaders in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry, AudioCityUSA has set the standard for providing high-quality products and a high level of customer satisfaction since 1989. AudioCityUSA is known worldwide for its vast choices in products and having knowledgeable staff that knows what works best for individuals' vehicles application. Sometimes, deciding on products best suited for the vehicle can be tough, but here at AudioCityUSA, someone is always here to help guide individuals during their entire purchase. Not only are individuals able to choose from a wide range of manufacturers, but the pricing and fast shipping time is also a big consideration, and AudioCityUSA, again, is a step above the competition.



For more information, please visit: http://audiocityusa.com/



Contact Details

AudioCityUSA

13927 Amar Rd La Puente, CA 91746

Phone: 888-814-1158