La Puente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2021 -- A leading name in the aftermarket automotive industry, AudioCityUSA offers custom-built Niche wheels and rims with superior quality and performance. The affordable yet stylish wheels are made from alloy in a cast Monobloc style that not only looks great but is lighter as well. The wheels are tested to the highest quality parameters to ensure optimum functionality. Using a custom powder coat technology for coloring the wheels, the company ensures that the rim colors will never fade or chip and leaves the rims with a fresh or glossy finish.



The lighter weight allows for enhanced performance and acceleration as well as reduced stopping time. The company offers a plethora of Niche wheels and rims including 20" Staggered Niche Wheels M168 Verona Gloss Black Rims, 24" Niche Wheels M233 Vice Brushed Silver 6-Lug Rims, 22" Niche Wheels M236 Carina Matte Black Machined with Double Dark Tint Rims, and many more. Individuals looking to buy Niche wheels and rims in the Continental US with free shipping can check out the collection at AudioCityUSA.



AudioCityUSA is one of the most reputable names in the automotive industry for providing high-quality wheels across the USA. The company has gained a massive customer base across the USA due to its high-quality wheels and competitive prices. In addition to Niche wheels and rims, the store also offers wheels from other brands such as AC Forged, Blaque Diamond, HELO, Fuel, Giovanna, Lexani, Moto Metal, Rohana, XD, and many more.



Talking further about their Niche wheels and rims, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Specialized in uniquely forged wheels, Niche Wheels remains at the forefront of beautiful yet powerful design. At AudioCityUSA, we present Niche Wheels in 19", 20", 22" and 24" sizes. With an impressive range for the modern vehicle, you are sure to find the perfect style, color, and finish. Taking custom rims to a new level, you can depend on our vehicle wheel range for unmatched enhancement and function."



About AudioCityUSA

As one of the leaders in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry, AudioCityUSA has set the standard for providing high-quality products and a high level of customer satisfaction since 1989. AudioCityUSA is known worldwide for its vast choices in products and having knowledgeable staff that knows what works best for individuals' vehicles application. Sometimes, deciding on products best suited for the vehicle can be tough, but here at AudioCityUSA, someone is always here to help guide individuals during their entire purchase. Not only are individuals able to choose from a wide range of manufacturers, but the pricing and fast shipping time are also a big consideration, and AudioCityUSA, again, is a step above the competition.



For more information, please visit https://audiocityusa.com/.



Contact Details:

Audio City

13927 Amar Rd La Puente, CA 91746

Phone: 888-814-1158