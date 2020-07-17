AudioCityUSA Offers Giovanna Wheels Known for High-End Looks and Designs

La Puente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2020 -- A leading distributor of branded aftermarket automotive wheels, AudioCityUSA offers Giovanna wheels that are known for high-end looks and designs. Ideal for a range of vehicles, the wheels are available in various sizes including 20", 22", 24", and 26". These rims are an excellent choice for car enthusiasts who are looking for the ultimate in lightweight, strong, and classy looking wheels Equipped with multi-spoke rims, the wheels provide a style statement and elevate the feel for vehicles. Extremely durable, these wheels are up to 500 times stronger than cast wheels and are extremely beautiful.



The company offers a plethora of Giovanna wheels including 20" Staggered Giovanna Wheels Haleb Brushed Copper Rims, 26" Giovanna Wheels Dramuno-6 Silver Machined Rims, 22" Staggered Giovanna Wheels Spira FF Diamond Cut Silver with Chrome SS Lip Rims, 20" Staggered Giovanna Wheels Haleb Silver Machined Rims and many more. If you're looking to buy Giovanna wheels, you can check out the collection at AudioCityUSA.



AudioCityUSA is one of the most renowned names in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry offering unique wheels and rims. The organization has an outstanding team of expert professionals who help their customers in choosing the perfect product according to their needs while keeping their budget in mind. In addition to Giovanna wheels, the company also offers AC Forged, Blaque Diamond, Fuel, AC Forged, Moto Metal, Niche, XD, and many more.



Talking about their Giovanna wheels, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Giovanna wheels are known for their high-end and exclusive designs. Exclusive design solutions and quality of Giovanna wheels made the brand highly popular all over the world. Giovanna wheels are offered in six lines: Giovanna, Giovanna forged, Gianelle, GFG Supremo, Koko Kuture, and GFG Forged. We are now introducing all 2018 models from Giovanna rims."



About AudioCityUSA

As one of the leaders in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry, AudioCityUSA has set the standard for providing high-quality products and a high level of customer satisfaction since 1989. AudioCityUSA is known worldwide for its vast choices in products and having knowledgeable staff that knows what works best for individuals' vehicles application. Sometimes, deciding on products best suited for the vehicle can be tough, but here at AudioCityUSA, someone is always here to help guide individuals during their entire purchase. Not only are individuals able to choose from a wide range of manufacturers, but the pricing and fast shipping time is also a big consideration, and AudioCityUSA, again, is a step above the competition.



For more information, please visit: http://audiocityusa.com/



Contact Details

AudioCityUSA

13927 Amar Rd La Puente, CA 91746

Phone: 888-814-1158