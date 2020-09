AudioCityUSA Offers Lexani Wheels Known for Fully Custom Design and Immense Capabilities

La Puente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2020 -- An unrivaled name in the aftermarket automotive industry, AudioCityUSA offers Lexani wheels that are known for fully custom design and immense capabilities. The wheels are known for their performance and unique design characteristics that allow you to customize your wheel to match your style. Available in various sizes ranging from 17" to 28", the wheels are highly versatile and are sure to fit a wide range of vehicles. The wheels feature the everlasting durability and utmost precision that people look for when choosing wheels for their vehicles.



Available in a variety of finishes, the wheels impart beautiful and rustic looks on your vehicles. The company offers a plethora of Lexani wheels including 22" Staggered Lexani Wheels R-Twelve Satin Bronze Center with Gloss Black Lip Rims, 26" Lexani Wheels Zagato Gloss Black with Machined Accents Rims, 20" Staggered Lexani Wheels Ekko Black with SS Lip Rims, and many more. If you're looking to buy Lexani wheels, you can take a look at the exquisite collection at AudioCityUSA.



AudioCityUSA is one of the most well-renowned names in the aftermarket automotive industry. The company has carved a distinct niche in the industry for its high-quality services and competitive prices. The organization has a team of talented professionals who combine their expertise and dedication to provide their customers with high-quality services. In addition to Lexani wheels and rims, the company also provides wheels from other brands such as Fuel, XD, Niche, Giovanna, Blaque Diamond, Moto Metal, and many more.



Talking further about the Lexani wheels they offer, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Lexani Wheels is recognized internationally for its fully custom design and immense capabilities. A leader in premium rims, Lexani continues to set the trend with high quality and performance features. Considered among the trendiest styles of wheels, Lexani is devoted to providing customers unmatched superiority in the rims market. The construction of its lightweight monoblock and its 3 piece forged rims has placed it ahead of its competition."



About AudioCityUSA

As one of the leaders in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry, AudioCityUSA has set the standard for providing high-quality products and a high level of customer satisfaction since 1989. AudioCityUSA is known worldwide for its vast choices in products and having knowledgeable staff that knows what works best for individuals' vehicles application. Sometimes, deciding on products best suited for the vehicle can be tough, but here at AudioCityUSA, someone is always here to help guide individuals during their entire purchase. Not only are individuals able to choose from a wide range of manufacturers, but the pricing and fast shipping time is also a big consideration, and AudioCityUSA, again, is a step above the competition.



For more information, please visit: http://audiocityusa.com/



Contact Details



AudioCityUSA

13927 Amar Rd La Puente, CA 91746

Phone: 888-814-1158