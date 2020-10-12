AudioCityUSA Offers Lightweight and Race Tested XD Wheels Built to Deliver a Great off-Road Experience

La Puente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- A foremost destination for branded wheels and rims, AudioCityUSA offers lightweight and race-tested XD wheels for a great off-road experience. These wheels are designed to give vehicle owners the best driving experience no matter how rugged the road you're traveling and makes their driving experience stellar and memorable. Available in sizes ranging from 16" to 24" meaning there's an XD wheel for you no matter the size of your car and specifications that are designed to help you take control of your car.



The wheels are crafted with the best of products to help drivers enjoy a seamless driving experience even on rough and rugged terrain. The company offers a plethora of XD wheels and rims including 18" XD Wheels XD775 Rockstar Matte Black Off-Road Rims, 20" XD Wheels XD820 Grenade Satin Black Milled with Blue Tinted Off-Road Rims, 22" XD Wheels XD825 Buck25 Gloss Black Milled Off-Road Rims, and many more. If you're looking to buy XD wheels, you can check out the collection at AudioCityUSA.



AudioCityUSA is one of the well-renowned names in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry for offering one-of-a-kind wheels and rims. The organization has a team of expert professionals who assist their customers in choosing the perfect wheels according to their needs and budget. In addition to XD wheels and rims, the company also offers wheels from brands including AC Forged, Fuel, Giovanna, Lexani, Moto Metal, and many more.



Talking about their XD wheels, a representative from the company stated, "XD thrive on the dirt and chaos of extra-duty Off-Road racing. Lightweight, Strong, and race-tested to offer great street & off-road riding experience for Trucks & SUV owners. AudioCityUSA provide superior 16 17 18 20 22 24 inch XD wheels services. At AudioCityUSA, we specialize in distributing the finest wheels for any ride. It is our goal to provide our customers with the top of the line wheels for their off-road vehicles."



About AudioCityUSA

As one of the leaders in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry, AudioCityUSA has set the standard for providing high-quality products and a high level of customer satisfaction since 1989. AudioCityUSA is known worldwide for its vast choices in products and having knowledgeable staff that knows what works best for individuals' vehicles application. Sometimes, deciding on products best suited for the vehicle can be tough, but here at AudioCityUSA, someone is always here to help guide individuals during their entire purchase. Not only are individuals able to choose from a wide range of manufacturers, but the pricing and fast shipping time is also a big consideration, and AudioCityUSA, again, is a step above the competition.



For more information, please visit: http://audiocityusa.com/



Contact Details

AudioCityUSA

13927 Amar Rd La Puente, CA 91746

Phone: 888-814-1158