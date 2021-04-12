AudioCityUSA Offers Lightweight XD Wheels Designed for 4WD and SUV Vehicles

La Puente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- A foremost destination for branded wheels and rims, AudioCityUSA offers lightweight XD wheels that make the driving experience stellar and memorable. The wheels are built for the chaos of extra-duty off-road racing. These wheels are designed to give vehicle owners the best driving experience no matter how rugged the road you're traveling is. Available in sizes ranging from 16" to 24" meaning there's an XD wheel for you no matter the size of your car and specifications that are designed to help you take control of your car. Lightweight, strong, and race-tested, the wheels offer a great experience to drivers and vehicle owners that are looking for something extraordinary.



The wheels are manufactured with high-grade materials and the latest technological tools to ensure quality. The company offers a plethora of XD wheels and rims including 20" XD Wheels XD827 Rockstar 3 Matte Black with Customize Option Off-Road Rims, 18" XD Wheels XD820 Grenade Satin Black Off-Road Rims, 17" XD Wheels XD798 Addict Matte Black Off-Road Rims, 22" XD Wheels XD825 Buck25 Gloss Black Milled Off-Road Rims, and many more. Individuals looking to buy XD wheels for their vehicles can check out the collection at AudioCityUSA.



AudioCityUSA is one of the most well-renowned names in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry for offering one-of-a-kind wheels and rims. The organization has a team of expert professionals who assist their customers in choosing the perfect wheels according to their needs and budget. In addition to XD wheels and rims, the company also offers wheels from brands including AC Forged, Fuel, Giovanna, Lexani, Moto Metal, and many more.



Talking about their XD wheels, one of the representatives from the company stated, "The XD Series is a catalog of dogged wheels designed to give you the best driving experience no matter how rugged the road you're traveling. XD wheels are not just wheels on the ground; they're a collection of everything that makes your driving experience stellar and memorable. They are majorly offered in a range of sixteen to twenty-two-inch sizes which means that there's a wheel for you no matter the size of your car."



About AudioCityUSA

As one of the leaders in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry, AudioCityUSA has set the standard for providing high-quality products and a high level of customer satisfaction since 1989. AudioCityUSA is known worldwide for its vast choices in products and having knowledgeable staff that knows what works best for individuals' vehicles application. Sometimes, deciding on products best suited for the vehicle can be tough, but here at AudioCityUSA, someone is always here to help guide individuals during their entire purchase. Not only are individuals able to choose from a wide range of manufacturers, but the pricing and fast shipping time are also a big consideration, and AudioCityUSA, again, is a step above the competition.



For more information, please visit: https://audiocityusa.com/



Contact Details



AudioCityUSA

13927 Amar Rd La Puente, CA 91746

Phone: 888-814-1158