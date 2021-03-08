AudioCityUSA Offers Niche Wheels and Rims Characterized by Superior Quality and Performance

La Puente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- A leading name in the aftermarket automotive industry, AudioCityUSA offers Niche wheels and rims that are defined by superior quality and performance. The lighter weight allows for enhanced performance and acceleration as well as reduced stopping time. The affordable and stylish wheels are made out of alloy in a cast Monobloc style that not only looks great but is lighter as well. Using a custom powder coat technology for coloring the wheels, the company ensures that the rim colors will never fade or chip and leaves the rims with a fresh or glossy finish.



The wheels are tested to the highest quality parameters to ensure optimum functionality. The company offers a plethora of Niche wheels and rims including 19" Staggered Niche Wheels M157 Form Charcoal Rims, 22" Niche Wheels M239 Rainier Matte Anthracite Rims, 18" Niche Wheels M135 Milan Silver Machined Rims, 20" Niche Wheels M132 Milan Chrome Rims, 21" Staggered Niche Wheels M147 Essen Matte Black Rims and many more. Individuals looking to buy Niche wheels and rims in the Continental US with free shipping can check out the collection at AudioCityUSA.



AudioCityUSA is one of the most reputable names in the automotive industry for providing high-quality wheels across the USA. The company has gained a massive customer base across the USA due to its high-quality wheels and competitive prices. In addition to Niche wheels and rims, the store also offers wheels from other brands such as AC Forged, Blaque Diamond, Fuel, Giovanna, Lexani, Moto Metal, Rohana, XD, and many more.



Talking about their Niche wheels and rims, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Custom built with a lasting finish, Niche Wheels are defined by its superior quality and performance. Specialized in uniquely forged wheels, Niche Wheels remains at the forefront of beautiful yet powerful design. At AudioCityUSA, we present Niche Wheels in 19", 20", 22" and 24" sizes. With an impressive range for the modern vehicle, you are sure to find the perfect style, color, and finish."



About AudioCityUSA

As one of the leaders in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry, AudioCityUSA has set the standard for providing high-quality products and a high level of customer satisfaction since 1989. AudioCityUSA is known worldwide for its vast choices in products and having knowledgeable staff that knows what works best for individuals' vehicles application. Sometimes, deciding on products best suited for the vehicle can be tough, but here at AudioCityUSA, someone is always here to help guide individuals during their entire purchase. Not only are individuals able to choose from a wide range of manufacturers, but the pricing and fast shipping time are also a big consideration, and AudioCityUSA, again, is a step above the competition.



For more information, please visit: http://audiocityusa.com/



Contact Details



AudioCityUSA

13927 Amar Rd La Puente, CA 91746

Phone: 888-814-1158