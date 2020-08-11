AudioCityUSA Offers Niche Wheels and Rims with Beautiful and Powerful Design

La Puente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2020 -- A leading name in the aftermarket automotive industry, AudioCityUSA offers Niche wheels and rims with a beautiful and powerful design. Using a custom powder coat technology for coloring the wheels, the company ensures that the rim colors will never fade or chip and leaves the rims with a fresh or glossy finish. The affordable and stylish wheels are made out of alloy in a cast Monobloc style that not only looks great but is lighter as well. The lighter weight allows for enhanced performance and acceleration as well as reduced stopping time.



The wheels are tested to the highest quality parameters to ensure optimum functionality. The company offers a plethora of Niche wheels and rims including 20" Staggered Niche Wheels M179 Verona Gloss Silver Machined Rims, 24" Niche Wheels M235 Carina Silver Brushed Rims, 19" Niche Wheels M134 Milan Black Machined with Dark Tint Rims, and various others. You can buy top-quality Niche wheels and rims from AudioCityUSA with free shipping in continental-US.



AudioCityUSA is one of the most popular destinations for branded wheels and rims. The company has carved a distinct niche for itself in the market and has amassed a strong customer base across the USA. In addition to Niche wheels and rims, the company also provides wheels from other brands, such as Fuel, AC Forged, Giovanna, Blaque Diamond, and many more. The organization has a team of expert professionals who assist their customers in choosing the perfect wheels according to their needs and budget.



Talking further about their Niche wheels and rims, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Custom built with a lasting finish, Niche Wheels are defined by its superior quality and performance. Specialized in uniquely forged wheels, Niche Wheels remains at the forefront of beautiful yet powerful design. At AudioCityUSA, we present Niche Wheels in 19", 20", 22" and 24" sizes. With an impressive range for the modern vehicle, you are sure to find the perfect style, color, and finish."



As one of the leaders in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry, AudioCityUSA has set the standard for providing high-quality products and a high level of customer satisfaction since 1989. AudioCityUSA is known worldwide for its vast choices in products and having knowledgeable staff that knows what works best for individuals' vehicles application. Sometimes, deciding on products best suited for the vehicle can be tough, but here at AudioCityUSA, someone is always here to help guide individuals during their entire purchase. Not only are individuals able to choose from a wide range of manufacturers, but the pricing and fast shipping time is also a big consideration, and AudioCityUSA, again, is a step above the competition.



