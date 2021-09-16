AudioCityUSA Offers Rohana Wheels and Rims Built with Monoblock and Stainless Steel Design

La Puente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2021 -- A leading distributor of branded aftermarket automotive wheels, AudioCityUSA offers Rohana wheels and rims that are built with monoblock and stainless steel design. The wheels cater to enthusiasts who are seeking stainless steel lips paired with maximum concavity. The wheels can provide consumers with the highest quality wheels with the most innovative designs. The wheels are low-pressure cast, with improved mechanical properties over a gravity cast wheels that meet and surpass JWL and VIA specifications.



The wheels are designed for high-end luxury and performance vehicles, ranging from European, domestic, and Japanese makes. The company offers a variety of Rohana wheels including 20" Rohana Wheels RC10 Machined Silver Rims, 19" Rohana Wheels RFX5 Brushed Titanium Rims, 21" Staggered Rohana Wheels RFX10 Gloss Black Rims, 22" Rohana Wheels RFX2 Matte Black Rims and many more. Individuals looking to buy Rohana wheels and rims with free shipping in the continental US can check out the collection at AudioCityUSA.



AudioCityUSA is one of the most well-renowned names in the aftermarket automotive industry. The company has carved a distinct niche in the industry for its high-quality services and competitive prices. The organization has a team of talented professionals who combine their expertise and dedication to provide their customers with high-quality services. In addition to Rohana wheels and rims, the company also provides wheels from other brands such as Fuel, Niche, Blaque Diamond, Moto Metal, and many more.



Talking about their Rohana wheels and rims, one of the representatives from the company stated, "The engineering of the rims is simply unmatched as it incorporates cutting edge wheel manufacture. If you are interested in a long-lasting rim range with an associated value, then the concave features and the cast alloy wheels are what you need. If you need an affordable set of rims with stylish finishes and sturdy construction, then Rohana Wheels at AudioCityUSA is the name you can trust."



About AudioCityUSA

As one of the leaders in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry, AudioCityUSA has set the standard for providing high-quality products and a high level of customer satisfaction since 1989. AudioCityUSA is known worldwide for its vast choices in products and having knowledgeable staff that knows what works best for individuals' vehicles application. Sometimes, deciding on products best suited for the vehicle can be tough, but here at AudioCityUSA, someone is always here to help guide individuals during their entire purchase. Not only are individuals able to choose from a wide range of manufacturers, but the pricing and fast shipping time are also a big consideration, and AudioCityUSA, again, is a step above the competition.



Contact Details



AudioCityUSA

13927 Amar Rd La Puente, CA 91746

Phone: 888-814-1158