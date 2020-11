AudioCityUSA Offers Rohana Wheels and Rims in Various Attractive Designs Finishes

La Puente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2020 -- A leading distributor of branded aftermarket automotive wheels, AudioCityUSA offers Rohana wheels and rims with sophisticated style and luxurious finishes. The wheels are designed for high-end luxury and performance vehicles, ranging from European, domestic, and Japanese makes. Known for their quality and excellence, the wheels cater to enthusiasts who are seeking stainless steel lips paired with maximum concavity. The wheels are low-pressure cast, with improved mechanical properties over gravity cast wheels that meet and surpass JWL and VIA specifications.



Equipped with multi-spoke rims, the wheels provide a style statement and elevate the feel for vehicles. The company offers a variety of Rohana wheels including 20" Staggered Rohana Wheels RFX1 Gloss Red Rims, 19" Rohana Wheels RC10 Machined Black Rims, 22" Staggered Rohana Wheels RC22 Matte Black Rims, 21" Staggered Rohana Wheels RFX10 Gloss Black Rims, and many more. If you're looking to buy Rohana wheels, you can check out the collection at AudioCityUSA.



AudioCityUSA is one of the most sought-after names in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry offering unique wheels and rims. The organization has an outstanding team of professionals who help their customers in choosing the perfect product according to their needs while keeping their budget in mind. In addition to Rohana wheels, the company also offers AC Forged, Blaque Diamond, Fuel, Giovanna, Moto Metal, Niche, XD, Lexani, and many more.



Talking further about their Rohana wheels and rims, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Rohana Wheels offers its customers' choice with refined design and drivers who prefer an edgy, stainless steel set of rims. Focused on product excellence, the wheel manufacturers present unique ranges that include sophisticated styles and luxurious finishes to match. It is ideal for different makes and models of vehicles, including domestic, European, and Japanese. Rohana wheels have become increasingly popular owing to its unique engineering and combined performance brakes."



As one of the leaders in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry, AudioCityUSA has set the standard for providing high-quality products and a high level of customer satisfaction since 1989. AudioCityUSA is known worldwide for its vast choices in products and having knowledgeable staff that knows what works best for individuals' vehicles application. Sometimes, deciding on products best suited for the vehicle can be tough, but here at AudioCityUSA, someone is always here to help guide individuals during their entire purchase. Not only are individuals able to choose from a wide range of manufacturers, but the pricing and fast shipping time is also a big consideration, and AudioCityUSA, again, is a step above the competition.



