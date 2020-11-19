La Puente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- A market leader in the automotive industry, AudioCityUSA offers up to 70% off on wheels and rims for pre-Black Friday sale. Vehicle owners can buy the desired set of wheels they want at affordable prices. The company is offering up to 70% off regular priced items across almost all brands, including Giovanna, Asanti, Strada, Ferrada, Koko Kuture, U2, Gianelle, ACE, Luxxx, Lexani, and many more. Known for their innovative and pioneering design, the wheels they are offering in the sale enhance the aesthetic appeal of any wheels.



Each wheel offered by the company is made using the quality approved material to meet the highest quality standard. The company offers a plethora of top-quality wheels on its pre-Black Friday sale including 39% on 20" Staggered Koko Kuture Wheels Kapan Gloss Black Rims, 39% on 20" Staggered Giovanna Wheels Haleb Black Rims, 27% on 24" Strada Wheels Retro 6 Silver with Brushed Face and SS Lip Rims, and various others. If you're looking to buy these wheels and rims at a discount, you can check out the collection at AudioCityUSA.



AudioCityUSA is one of the most sought-after names offering branded wheels and rim at the most competitive prices. The company has a team of experienced professionals who provide you with expert knowledge of wheel fitments and will help you find the perfect fit for your vehicle. The organization has carved a distinct niche in the industry for its high-quality products.



Talking about their pre-Black Friday sale, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We offer deep discounts on all rims and wheels, providing superior discounted wheels and rims. We offer blowout rim deals, super deep discount on chrome rims, 3 pcs Forged wheels. All the listing prices are for a set of 4 wheels. This limited-time offer only available for selected models, sizes, fitments, and be sold as a complete set for a limited time only, get them while supplies last! Call us at 888.814.1158."



About AudioCityUSA

As one of the leaders in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry, AudioCityUSA has set the standard for providing high-quality products and a high level of customer satisfaction since 1989. AudioCityUSA is known worldwide for its vast choices in products and having knowledgeable staff that knows what works best for individuals' vehicles application. Sometimes, deciding on products best suited for the vehicle can be tough, but here at AudioCityUSA, someone is always here to help guide individuals during their entire purchase. Not only are individuals able to choose from a wide range of manufacturers, but the pricing and fast shipping time is also a big consideration, and AudioCityUSA, again, is a step above the competition.



For more information, please visit: http://audiocityusa.com/



Contact Details

AudioCityUSA

13927 Amar Rd La Puente, CA 91746

Phone: 888-814-1158