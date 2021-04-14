AudioCityUSA Offers XD Wheels and Rims Providing Excellent Driving Experience for Heavy Duty Drivers

La Puente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- A foremost destination for branded wheels and rims, AudioCityUSA offers XD wheels and rims that are built for extra-duty off-road racing. These wheels not only provide your vehicle a mean look but are also designed to withstand all you do on the back roads and rugged terrain. Lightweight, strong, and race-tested, the wheels offer a great experience to drivers and vehicle owners that are looking for something extraordinary. The wheels are manufactured with high-grade materials and the latest technological tools to ensure the quality of the wheels is maintained.



These wheels not only provide your vehicle a mean look but are also designed to withstand all you do on the back roads and rugged terrain. The company offers a plethora of XD wheels and rims including 20" XD Wheels XD135 Grenade OR Matte Bronze with Matte Black Lip Off-Road Rims, 18" XD Wheels XD778 Monster Chrome Off-Road Rims, 22" XD Wheels XD820 Grenade Satin Black Milled Off-Road Rims, and many more. Individuals looking to buy XD wheels and rims can check out the collection at AudioCityUSA.



AudioCityUSA is one of the most well-renowned names in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry for offering one-of-a-kind wheels and rims. The organization has a team of expert professionals who assist their customers in choosing the perfect wheels according to their needs and budget. In addition to XD wheels and rims, the company also offers wheels from brands including AC Forged, Fuel, Giovanna, Lexani, Moto Metal, and many more.



Talking about their XD wheels and rims, one of the representatives from the company stated, "XD thrive on the dirt and chaos of extra-duty Off-Road racing. Lightweight, Strong, and race-tested to offer great street & off-road riding experience for Trucks & SUV owners. AudioCityUSA provide superior 16 17 18 20 22 24 inch XD wheels services. At AudioCityUSA, we specialize in distributing the finest wheels for any ride. It is our goal to provide our customers with top-of-the-line wheels for their off-road vehicles."



About AudioCityUSA

As one of the leaders in the aftermarket automotive accessory industry, AudioCityUSA has set the standard for providing high-quality products and a high level of customer satisfaction since 1989. AudioCityUSA is known worldwide for its vast choices in products and having knowledgeable staff that knows what works best for individuals' vehicles application. Sometimes, deciding on products best suited for the vehicle can be tough, but here at AudioCityUSA, someone is always here to help guide individuals during their entire purchase. Not only are individuals able to choose from a wide range of manufacturers, but the pricing and fast shipping time are also a big consideration, and AudioCityUSA, again, is a step above the competition.



For more information, please visit: https://audiocityusa.com/



Contact Details



AudioCityUSA

13927 Amar Rd La Puente, CA 91746

Phone: 888-814-1158