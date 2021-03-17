New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The Global Audiology Devices market was valued at USD 9.48 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 13.59 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 5.3%. Audiological device are classified as supporting devices that help improve hearing capacity of an individual suffering hearing impairment and to monitor and study hearing. Deafness is caused because of damage in the ears or harm caused to hearing associated nerves. These impairments happen due to exposure to loud noise, age-related factor, congenital effects and other injuries. As per severity, sensorineural, conductive and mixed hearing loss are classified into mild, severe and moderate. Communication is the most important skill one can have to build and maintain a relationship and be able to put forward important opinions and suggestions. Major market driving factors for the growth of this market, are increasing existence of hearing impairment in old as well as young peers, government interventions for development of healthcare structure of the world, higher spending power and improved standard of living. Development of new products with high efficiency and affordable price rates, technological progressions are some other market drivers contributing to the overall growth and development of the global audiology market.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Audiology Devices market and profiled in the report are:



Starkey Hearing Technologies, Sophono, Rayovac, Widex A/S, Benson Medical, Ambco, Amplicomms, Sonova Holdings AG, Trimatrix, MED-EL, Advanced Bionics, All Hear, Cochlear Ltd., and Microson Hearing Aids



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2027)



Cochlear implants

Diagnostics devices

Tympanometers

Otoscopes

Audiometers

Bone-anchored hearing aids

Technological hearing aids

Digital Hearing Aids

Analog Hearing Aids

Hearing aids

In-the-ear Hearing Aids (ITE)

Receiver-in-the-ear hearing Aids (RITE)

Behind-the-ear Hearing Aids (BTE)

Canal Hearing Aids (CHA)



Disease type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2027)



Meniere's Disease

Otitis Media

Osteosclerosis

Tinnitus

Acoustic Tumors

Acoustic Trauma



End use (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2027)



Hospitals

Audiology Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019 – 2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Growing hearing issues



3.2. Technological developments



3.3. Higher standard of living



Chapter 4. Global Audiology Devices Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Global Audiology Devices Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Global Audiology Devices Market Value Chain Analysis, 2017-2027



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Global Audiology Devices Market Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Audiology Devices market and its competitive landscape.



