Provincetown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Audra McDonald, the five-time Tony Award winner and recent star of Porgy and Bess on Broadway and TV’s Private Practice, makes her Provincetown debut with four shows only on July 21 and 22 at 5pm and 7pm. Sirius/XM radio star Seth Rudetsky, whom the New York Times just dubbed “The Mayor of Broadway,” hosts again at the piano.
Audra McDonald became a three-time Tony Award winner by the age of 28 for her performances in Carousel, Master Class, and Ragtime, placing her alongside Shirley Booth, Gwen Verdon and Zero Mostel by accomplishing this feat within five years. She won her fourth in 2004 for her role in A Raisin in the Sun, a role she reprised for a 2008 television adaptation, earning her a second Emmy Award nomination. On June 10, 2012, McDonald scored her fifth Tony Award win for her portrayal of Bess in Broadway's The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess thus tying a record held by Angela Lansbury and Julie Harris for most Tony Awards won by an actor. She also maintains her ties to classical repertoire with an active concert and recording career, performing song cycles and operas as well as concerts throughout the U.S. Audra’s many television appearances include four seasons as Naomi Bennett in Private Practice, as well as Homicide: Life on the Street, Law & Order: SVU, Having Our Say, Mister Sterling, The Bedford Diaries, Kidnapped, the television remake of the musical Annie, and HBO’s Wit with Emma Thompson and was announced recently as joining the cast of The Good Wife. Her film roles include Cradle Will Rock, Object of My Affection, It Runs in the Family, Best Thief in the World, and Seven Servants.
This season’s Broadway @ The Art House series will run from June 28th through September 8th. In addition to Ms. McDonald, the lineup includes the following artists performing solo shows, with Rudetsky at the piano:
- Joanna Gleason, Tony Winner for Into The Woods will combine in each performance the East Coast premiere of a the hilarious and moving one act play BLOOM, written for her by Michael Patrick King (creator of Sex and The City & Two Broke Girls) with a second act of songs featuring special guests Well-Strung, June 28 & 29
- Sutton Foster, a two-time Tony-winner for the recent Anything Goes and previously for Thoroughly Modern Millie, and star of the ABC Family TV series Bunheads, July 4 & 5
- Sam Harris, star of Broadway’s The Producers, Grease and The Life, also the first ever Grand Champion of TV’s Star Search, starred in Town Hall concert in P-Town last year, returns to town on Aug. 3 & 4
- Marilyn Maye, Grammy-nominated cabaret legend returns after stand-out Art House shows in each of the last two seasons, featuring Billy Stritch at the piano. Aug. 8 -10
- Christine Ebersole, 2x Tony-winner as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens, and as Dorothy Black in the revival of 42nd Street, Aug. 17 & 18
- Megan Hilty, break-out star of NBC’s Smash and of Broadway’s Wicked and 9 to 5: The Musical, Aug. 24 & 25
- Megan Mullally, two-time Emmy-winning star as Karen Walker of TV’s Will and Grace, and star of Broadway’s Young Frankenstein, and the revivals of How to Succeed… and Grease, Aug. 28 & 29
- Patti LuPone, legendary two-time Tony winner for creating the title role of Evita on Broadway, as Rose in the revival of Gypsy, among many other roles, Aug. 31 & Sept. 1
- Chita Rivera, legend and two-time Tony winner as Aurora in Kiss of the Spider Woman and Anna in The Rink, also originated the Broadway roles of Anita in West Side Story, Rosie in Bye Bye Birdie, Velma in Chicago, original casts of Guys and Dolls, Can Can, and many others, Sept. 7 & 8
Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon Broadway host on Sirius XM satellite radio. As a musician, he has played piano for over a dozen Broadway shows including Ragtime, Les Miserables, and Phantom of the Opera. He was also the Artistic Producer and Music Director for the first five annual Actors Fund Fall Concerts, which included Dreamgirls with Audra McDonald (recorded on Nonesuch Records) and Hair with Jennifer Hudson (recorded on Ghostlight Records, Grammy nomination). As a comic he was awarded “Funniest Gay Male in NY” at Stand-Up NY and is a three-time Emmy nominee as a writer for The Rosie O’Donnell Show. As an actor, he made his Broadway debut in The Ritz directed by Joe Mantello, and has appeared on television on Law and Order C.I. and All My Children. As an author, he wrote the books The Q Guide to Broadway, Broadway Nights, and just released his new novel My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan on Random House, and as an audio book on audible.com featuring Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson, SNL’s Ana Gasteyer, Smash’s Megan Hilty among others, and writes a weekly column on Playbill.com. This year he added "television mogul" to that long when he launched Seth TV, his new, web-based entertainment network. His Broadway @ The Art House series will be, by his own signature estimation, even more “A-MAH-zing” this summer than ever! For the complete summer season line-up, visit www.ptownarthouse.com
Broadway @ The Art House concert series is sponsored by Cape Air, the Anchor Inn Beach House, Ptown Bikes, and SethTV.com. The Art House piano is made possible by a gift from Mary Fassett.
The Art House is wheelchair accessible.
For photo and interview requests contact: tomfervoy@gmail.com
LISTING INFO:
An Evening with Audra McDonald
Featuring Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host
July 21 & 22
at 5pm and 7pm
The Art House
214 Commercial Street
Provincetown, MA 02657
For Tickets visit www.ptownarthouse.com
or call 800-838-3006.
For box office hours and information call 508-487-9222