Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- The research report on 'global augmented analytics market' offers a complete analysis of market trends, growth aspects, market segmentation, value & volumes, and a detailed study of market segmentation. The global augmented analysis market size is anticipated to reach US$ 4.99 billion to US$ 35.35 billion at a CAGR of 32.3% over the forecast period. The increasing data which is originated from several business challenges is one of the major factors driving the global augmented analytics market growth.



The global augmented analytics market segmentation is done with the factors such as deployment, end-user, component, application, analytics type, and region. By component, this market is divided into cloud and on-premise segments. By organizational size, the global augmented analytics market is fragmented into large enterprises and SME's. Based on application, the global augmented analytics market is segregated into healthcare, telecom & IT, life sciences, BFSI, government, manufacturing, retail, transportation, and others.



The global augmented analytics market is very fragmented as many leading vendors operating with their new strategic innovations. Some of the top players of this market are the SAP, IBM, Salesforce, Microsoft, SAS, Tibco Software, Oracle, and many others.



As augmented analytics is gaining fresh grounds each day, notable industry forerunners are contemplating novel solutions and services to further enhance their product portfolio. With surged preferences for cloud based services, market players are increasingly investing in cloud based solutions. In this light, leading IT giant SAP SE in its recently released press release affirmed significant alterations in its SAP analytics cloud solutions comprising augmented analytics, business intelligence, enterprise work structures and machine learning for improved business outcome. Developments as such are poised to incur multilayer growth in global augmented analytics market in forthcoming years.



Based on the geography, the global augmented analytics market is fragmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Amid these, the North American market is likely to dominate for the highest global augmented analytics market share over the prediction period, due to the factors such as growing adoption of advanced analytics solutions like ML, NLP, and smart solutions.



The augmented analytics solutions have various End-user Industry Vertical areas across the industries. The major industries include BFSI, Telecom & IT, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Government & Defense, Travel & Transportation, and Energy & Utility. In the year 2018, BFSI and Retail & Consumer Goods segment contributed around 28.2% market share in the augmented analytics market.



Key segments of the global Augmented Analytics market



Component Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



Software & Solutions



Services



Deployment Mode Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



Cloud



On-premise



End-user Organization Size Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



SMEs



Large Enterprises



End User Industry Vertical Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



BFSI



Telecom & IT



Retail & Consumer Goods



Manufacturing



Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals



Government & Defense



Travel & Transportation



Energy & Utility



Media & Entertainment



Others



Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



North America



US



Canada



Europe



UK



Germany



France



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America



Middle East and Africa



Some Points from Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Executive Summary



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Market Outlook



Chapter 4. Augmented Analytics Overview, By Component



Chapter 5. Augmented Analytics Overview, By Deployment Mode



Chapter 6. Augmented Analytics Overview, By End-user organization Size



Chapter 7. Augmented Analytics Overview, By End-user Industry Vertical



