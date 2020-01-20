Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Augmented Analytics Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Augmented Analytics Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

According to AMA, the Global Augmented Analytics - market is expected to see growth rate of 28.8% and may see market size of USD26636.0 Million by 2024.



Definition: Augmented analytics is the use of machine learning and natural language processing to reinforce data analytics, data sharing, and business intelligence. Manipulation and presentation simplify data to present clear results and provides access to tools so business users can make everyday decisions confidently. Data analytics software can integrate increased analytics tools to handle massive data sets. Organizations can enter in raw data source information to these platforms that may then scrub, parse and return key data for analysis. The use of machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) offers augmented analytics tools the ability to understand and interact with information organically as well as notice valuable or unusual trends.



Major Players in This Report Include,



IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Qlik Software Company (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Salesforce.com (United States), SAS Institute (United States), Sisense Inc. (United States), Tableau Software (United States), TIBCO Software Inc. (United States), ThoughtSpot (United States) and Oracle Corp. (United States)



Market Trend

- Retail and Logistics Sectors Have Started To Use Analytics

- Augmented Analytics Make Things Easier

- BI Vendors Can Be Expected To Acquire More AI Startups

Market Drivers

- Increasing Volume of Complex Business Data

- Growing Adoption of Advanced Business Intelligence and Analytics Tools

Opportunities

- Increase in Adoption of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing Technologies

- High Adoption of Augmented Analytics Solutions among SMEs

Restraints

- Apprehension about Technologies Replacing Humans

Challenges

- Lack of Skilled Workforce

- Difficulty in Managing Data Quality and Safety



This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Augmented Analytics Market research report include SWOT analysis.



The Global Augmented Analytics segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Organization Size (Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Industry Verticals (Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, BFSI, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Government, Transportation and Logistics, Others), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Business Function (Sales & Marketing, Finance, IT, Operations, Others), Component (Software, Services)



The regional analysis of Global Augmented Analytics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



Highlights of the report:

- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

- Important changes in market dynamics

- Market segmentation up to the second or third level

- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

- Market shares and strategies of key players

- Emerging niche segments and regional markets

- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Augmented Analytics market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Augmented Analytics market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Augmented Analytics market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.



