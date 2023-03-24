NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2023 -- Global Augmented Intelligence Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player's market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Microsoft (United States), Google (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Nvidia Corporation (United States), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Xilinx, Inc. (United States), Micron Technology, Inc. (United States), IBM (United States), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (United States), Facebook, Inc. (United States), Oracle (United States)SAP SE (Germany), General Electric (United States)



Augmented intelligence is a design pattern for a human-centered partnership model of people and artificial intelligence (AI) working together to enhance cognitive performance, including learning, decision making and new experiences rather than replace it. It can transform how all companies engage with their customers through the entire life cycle, including onboarding, advisory services and customer support.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand from BFSI, retail, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Automotive, and Education Sectors

- High Benefits of the Augmented Intelligence

Market Trend

- Rapid Adoption of Integrated Cloud Platform

Opportunities

- Emergence of New Business Models

- Increased Research and Development Investments

- Growth in the BFSI Industry

Challenges

- Growing Competition in the Market



Market Influencers and their development strategies:

- On 1st May 2019 - Solstice | Kin + Carta Launched Two New Augmented Intelligence Offerings. The New ICX At Solstice Is Dedicated to The Design and Development of Digital Experiences Based on Natural-Language Technologies (Chatbots, Robotics, And Speech), Data Science, Machine Learning, Edge Computing, And Computer Visioning.



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Augmented Intelligence market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Augmented Intelligence market study is being classified by End-users (IT and Telecommunication, Retail and E-Commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Others), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Machine Vision, Others), Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services)



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Augmented Intelligence market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Augmented Intelligence Market Research Report

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Augmented Intelligence Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.