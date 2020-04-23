Augmented Popularity of Convenience Foods to Propel Growth of the Fruit Snacks Market

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- A fruit snack refers to a sugary processed food that is advertised to the parents of young kids as a snack for kids in the US. Fruit snacks are more like gummy candies. The main ingredient of fruit snacks is sugar, particularly refine sugar extracted from apple juice and grape juice. Growing popularity of fruit snacks amongst kids is estimated to amplify the growth of the global fruit snacks market in the years to come.



Considering the comfort and preference of consumers and in an effort to sustain profit, producers of such snacks are likely to opt for easy and innovative product packaging for these snacks. Most of the fruit snacks are packed in disposable packaging solutions, which omit the need for refrigeration and can be taken anywhere. Furthermore, substantial availability of fruit snacks at nearby stores is likely to drive the growth of the global fruit snacks market in the forthcoming years.



Augmented purchasing power together with various other factors such as growing popularity of convenient food products, improved living standard, and rising level of disposable income is likely to boost the growth of the global fruit snacks market. In addition, fruit snacks can be digested easily thereby making it popular amongst the young and adults alike. Besides, rising demand for non-GMO and organic products and growing number of vegans are likely to generate demand for fruit snacks in the near future.



Increased Health Consciousness to Stoke Demand for Fruit Snacks



The global fruit snacks market is predicted to be driven by the increasing consumer demand for healthy and convenience on-the-go snack options. Most of the consumers are preferring fruit snacks as meal replacements. In addition, augmented concern for health and wellness together busy lifestyle is fuelling these changes in food habits of the consumers. The global fruit snacks market is prophesized to observe considerable growth due to growing demand for nutrition-rich refreshments and augmented consumer awareness about leady a healthy lifestyle.



Growing consumer preference for high-nutrition content processed foods is likely to open up new growth opportunities for the global fruit snacks market. Marketing campaigns together with prominent producers of these snacks in the country is anticipated to boost the global fruit snacks market in the years to come.



An emerging trend of healthy eating is making a move from niche market to the mainstream one. As such, producers are increasingly looking for an opportunity to make optimum use of this trend. They are adding more of locally sourced, natural and functional ingredients into their fruit snacks. This factor offers ample scope of market development over the tenure of analysis. In addition, government initiatives are looking to restrict the production and consumption to unhealthy and sugary products.



Driven by Canada and the US, North America to Register High Growth



North America is predicted to account for a major chunk of global fruit snacks market and is likely to continue with the same over the period of analysis. In addition, growing inclination of the millennials toward convenience food items with high nutrition content is likely to amplify growth opportunities for the North America fruit snacks market.



Canada is one of the prominent regions that is expected to record stable growth throughout the period of assessment. Such popularity of fruit snacks in Canada is mostly driven by the rising health consciousness amongst people together with substantial disposable income to opt for such high nutrition content snacks.



Presence of Several Players Leads to Increased Competition in the Market



Some of the prominent vendors profiled in the study of global fruit snacks market include Brothers International Food Corporation, Whitworths Ltd., Pioneer Food Group, Nims Fruit Crisps Limited, Pioneer Foods, and Sensible Foods. The global fruit snacks market is a highly fragmented market and comprises of regional and international competitors.



