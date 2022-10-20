Augmented Reality Adoption in Packaging Driven by Rising Need to Enhance Consumer Experience and Raise ESG Awareness – GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2022 -- The latest market report publication titled Augmented Reality (AR) in Packaging – Thematic Research has been added to GlobalData Plc report store. The report predicts the AR market size valued worth USD 7 billion in 2020. The rising adoption of AR in packaging to promote awareness of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues and enhance consumer experience will lead the AR market to garner an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 35% during the forecast period.



- The adoption of AR in the packaging industry will aid companies in overcoming several challenges. For instance, consumer goods and retail giants are deploying AR in their packaging systems for promoting environmental sustainability. Unilever also launched AR-connected packaging to promote its new environmentally friendly spray bottles. The bottle's packaging featured a QR code, which told users how to reuse their bottles with an eco-refill.

- The use of AR in packaging is also allowing companies to tackle challenges such as COVID-19, digitalization, and the surging adoption of e-commerce.

- Companies are engaging in strategic partnerships to strengthen their market positions. For instance, Blippar has implemented AR across a host of packaged goods for clients such as Kellogg's and 14 Hands Winery. Blippar integrated AR into Kellogg's Coco Pops' outer packaging and provided an educational experience on ESG. Similarly, Blippar's AR campaign for 14 Hands' Unicorn Rose transported users to a holiday pool party and allowed friends and family from all over the globe to join.

- AR vendor Zappar implemented the Fanta Takeover. The campaign was delivered via the Shazam app, where consumers could scan the AR codes on Fanta bottles.



Specialist AR Vendors in Packaging Industry

- 3D Click: 3D Click is an AR company that creates and designs digital packaging models. Goods can be accessed via its platform. The platform also allows its users to share proposals, and it provides a to-scale graphic of the final project. This allows packaging companies to reduce printing costs and is environmentally friendly.

- AR Packaging: Graphic Packaging International's subsidiary, AR Packaging, focuses on developing AR in packaging. This includes interactive experiences of packaging, NFC tags, and digital printing.

- Blippar: Blippar is a tech unicorn specializing in AR solutions. It has integrated the tech in several sectors, including an extensive portfolio of packaging projects. Blippar's offerings include tailored content creation via web-based and mobile-based AR. Blippar offer a Blippbuilder platform, which enables users to make AR content themselves and publish it.

- Roar AR: US-based start-up Roar AR is a self-service white label AR solution for several sectors, including packaging. The company integrates interactive AR experiences into packaging.

- Tactic: Tactic is a specialist in developing AR apps and has worked closely with the packaging sector. Tactic created the Living Wines Labels AR app for Treasury Wine Estates packaging. Tactic creates platforms for five brands across Treasury Wine Estates, including 19 Crimes, Chateau St. Jean, Beringer Bros., The Walking Dead, and Gentleman's Collection.

- UniteAR: UniteAR is an AR software as a service (SaaS) platform that develops AR apps for several sectors, including packaging. The engine allows its customers to design and create personalized and interactive details on packaging.

- Blix22 Interactive: Blix22 Interactive's Pyqabu platform creates DIY AR experiences for its users via a link that generates messages, animations, and videos. The company has used its Pyqabu platform for packaging and gift wrapping. With Blix22 Interactive's AR platform, AR can be added to envelopes or boxes of varying sizes to fit specific client needs.



