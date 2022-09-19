Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Zappar, Innerspace, Artefacto

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Innerspace VR (France), Zappar Limited (United Kingdom), Artefacto (France), Datamatics (India), Bemersive (France), Emissive (France), Onix-Systems (Ukraine), HP Inc. (United States), Google (United States), Novelab (France), Augmented Pixels Inc. (United States), ESI Group (France)



Definition:

AR and VR apps are digital tools that either superimpose images on the real world or bring users into an artificial digital experience. In todayâ€™s time AR and VR technology is gaining much popularity as it lets people superimpose digital content (images, sounds, text) over a real-world environment. Many industries are adopting AR and VR to offer 3D visualization of digital content to their customers and enhance buying experience. However, education, healthcare, and entertainment industries are the prompt adopter of the AR and VR.



Market Trend:

- Collaboration of AI with AR and VR Technology to Enhance Usersâ€™ Experience



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Demand of Mobile AR Apps for Gaming and Interact with Products in Retail Stores

- Growing Adoption of AR/VR to Improve Image Recognition in Industries like Media & Entertainment and Provide Enhanced Learning Experience

-



Market Opportunities:

- Evolution of 5G Networks and Increasing Virtual Sports Events Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic



The Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Non-Immersive Systems, Semi-Immersive Projection Systems, Fully Immersive Head-Mounted Systems), Vertical (Education, Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Real Estate, Tourism & Travel, Healthcare, Others), Operating System (IOS, Android, Windows, Others)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



