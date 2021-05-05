Augmented Reality for Advertising Market Outlook 2021: Big Things Are Happenings : Wikitude, Aurasma, Catchoom, McCANN

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Augmented Reality for Advertising Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Augmented Reality for Advertising Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Augmented Reality for Advertising. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Augmented Pixels (United States),Wikitude (United States),Blippar (United Kingdom),Aurasma (United Kingdom),Catchoom (Spain),BBDO (United States),McCANN (United States),PTC (United States),Google (United States),Metaio (Germany),NGRAIN Corporation (Canada),Leo Burnett (Caracas)



Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/22670-global-augmented-reality-for-advertising-market-1



Definition and Brief overview:

Augmented Reality (AR) offers commercial value that goes far beyond the gadgets and game applications that originally made it popular. This fact is gaining recognition in many sectors, including B2B and B2C trading, where experiments with developing mobile AR apps for marketing and advertising are getting a lot of attention. According to IDC forecasts for 2019, global AR / VR spending should reach USD 160 billion by 2023, with a five-year CAGR of over 78%. When an emerging technology starts, it usually doesn't take long for commercial and industrial beneficiaries to start planning implementation, and AR is no exception. Augmented reality advertising is immersive, which means that it helps marketers create a certain emotional connection with customers. Unlike the images and banners, the AR advertisements are very interactive as well as lifelike wherein the consumers can easily see them and also interact with them. Nowadays, consumers are so used to a large amount of advertising information that they mostly do not react to it. The strategy of pushing a person to buy is fading. In contrast to conventional display ads, native advertising works excellently and arouses a natural interest in the product. Augmented Reality (AR) is considered to be an ideal tool for the purpose of implementing all the viral advertising campaigns. Through interactivity and personalization, AR creates an emotional connection between the user and the brand.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Augmented Reality for Advertising Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Increasing Number of Startups

Increased Popularity and Penetration of the AR Technology in Smartphones and Tablets



Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of the Mobile AR Platform

Enhances the Advertising Experience for Consumers

Increasing Focus on Integrating Advanced Technologies



Opportunities:

Growing Consumer and Commercial Markets with Increasing Investments

Rising Technological Innovations Related To High-End Products with Enhanced Features Are Expected To Offer Abundant Opportunities

The Rising R&D Activities in Augmented Reality in Adver



Challenges:

Challenges of Integration



The Global Augmented Reality for Advertising Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Software, Services), Application (Media & Entertainment, Automobile, Customer Service, Retail), Organization Size (SMEs, Large enterprises), Technology (Monitor-Based Technology, Mobile Augmented Reality, Near-Eye-Based Technology), Device Used (Sensor, Displays & Projectors, Cameras)



Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/22670-global-augmented-reality-for-advertising-market-1



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



What benefits does AMA research study is going to provide?

- Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

- Open up New Markets

- To Seize powerful market opportunities

- Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

- Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

- Assisting in allocating marketing investments



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Augmented Reality for Advertising Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Augmented Reality for Advertising market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Augmented Reality for Advertising Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Augmented Reality for Advertising

Chapter 4: Presenting the Augmented Reality for Advertising Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Augmented Reality for Advertising market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Augmented Reality for Advertising Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Get More Information: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/22670-global-augmented-reality-for-advertising-market-1



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Augmented Reality for Advertising market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Augmented Reality for Advertising market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Augmented Reality for Advertising market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.



About Advance Market Analytics

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies' revenues.



Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enables clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.



Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@advancemarketanalytics.com