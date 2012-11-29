"Augmented Reality: Global Market Analysis and Forecast 2012 - 2017" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Augmented Reality: Global Market Analysis and Forecast 2012 - 2017" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Augmented Reality (AR) is a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, real-world environment whose elements are augmented by computer-generated sensory input, that enrich the user's perception of the real world. Although AR is often perceived to be in the visual domain (video or graphics etc), it actually includes the other senses as well such as sound or GPS data. The popularity of smartphones equipped with GPS and geomagnetic sensors has spurred mobile application developer interest in AR, which presents highly contextualized, spatially relevant information that enhances user knowledge of their immediate surroundings. AR solutions include various applications as well as many uses cases involving content and commerce.
While AR is currently a niche market opportunity, it is expected to grow at a tremendous rate in the next few years as products from companies such as Google, Samsung, Qualcomm, Sony, LG and Apple are launched. AR application and service providers will enjoy significant growth with the build out of 4G networks and business models that involve ASP based service delivery via Cloud-based development, deployment and operation.
Target Audience:
- AR application developers
- Government organizations
- Wireless device manufacturers
- Wireless/mobile network operators
- Presence, location, and GIS suppliers
- Cloud infrastructure and service providers
