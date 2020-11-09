New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2020 -- The global Augmented Reality Hardware market is expected to reach USD 77.33 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Escalating demand for Augmented Reality Hardware from the automotive industry is estimated to stimulate market demand in the upcoming years. At CES 2019, several car manufacturers displayed on-the-road AR solutions. For instance, Genesis G80 makes use of several features to confirm accuracy, comprising tracking the driver's line of sight to make sure that holographic overlays are always in the right spot. In place of looking down at a GPS panel in the dashboard, arrows would be visible to the driver on a heads-up display (HUD) to provide live navigation.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Augmented Reality Hardware market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Augmented Reality Hardware industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Microsoft Corporation, Google, Magic Leap Inc., Osterhout Design Group, Zugara Inc., Upskill, MAXST, PTC Inc., DAQRI LLC, and Wikittude GmbH among others.



The Augmented Reality Hardware industry is segmented into:



Hardware Component Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Sensors

Processors

Displays



Hardware Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Head Mounted Display

Head Up Display

Handheld



AR Type Cause Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Projection Based AR

Recognition Based AR

Location Based AR

Outline AR

Superimposition Based AR



Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Aerospace & Defense

Retail

Gaming, Sports, & Entertainment

Healthcare

Automotive

Education

Others



Regional Outlook of Augmented Reality Hardware Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Augmented Reality Hardware market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Benefits of Global Augmented Reality Hardware Market Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation



The Augmented Reality Hardware Market Report Offers:



Deep insights into the Augmented Reality Hardware market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the Augmented Reality Hardware market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Augmented Reality Hardware industry

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments



