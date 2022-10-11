Augmented Reality in Consumer Goods Industry to Witness Considerable Growth, Predicts GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- The latest publication titled Augmented Reality (AR) in Consumer Goods – Thematic Research study examines the contribution of Augmented Reality is likely to rise in Consumer Goods Industry owing to the rising popularity of online shopping and social media. The report predicts the AR market size was valued at USD 7 billion in 2020. The analysts at GlobalData Plc have predicted the AR market to garner a CAGR of over 35% during the projected period.



Augmented Reality Market Players in Consumer Goods Sector



GlobalData highlights companies making their mark within the AR theme.



Leading augmented reality adopters in consumer goods

- Anheuser Busch InBev

- Estee Lauder

- L'Oréal

- Nestlé

- PepsiCo



Leading augmented reality vendors

- Alibaba

- Alphabet

- Amazon

- Apple

- ByteDance

- Magic Leap

- Meta

- Microsoft

- Niantic

- Qualcomm

- Samsung Electronics

- Snap

- Tencent

- Unity

- Vuzix



Specialist augmented reality vendors

- Blippar

- Perfect Corp

- Poplar Studio

- XMReality

- Zappar



Augmented Reality Market Trends in Consumer Goods Sector



The key trends likely to propel the augmented reality market share in the consumer goods sector are classified in this report:



- Mergers and Acquisitions in Consumer Goods

- Partnerships in Consumer Goods

- Hiring trends

- Company filing trends

- Social media trends



Augmented Reality Market Value Chain Insights in Consumer Goods Industry



The graphic below shows the specialist AR vendors and leading AR adopters in the consumer goods sector across the AR value chain.



Semiconductors

- CPUs

- GPUs

- VPUs

- Image processors

- Communication chips

- MEMS

- Memory chips



Components

- Motion tracking

- Batteries

- Displays

- Cameras and 3D lenses

- Audio components

- Machine vision



Devices

- Smartphones

- AR smart glasses

- AR headsets



Platforms

- AI



Apps & Content



Key Highlights:



- AB InBev uses XMReality's Remote Guidance to streamline its production line. In December 2019, XMReality, a developer of information technology (IT) solutions based on mixed and augmented reality, announced an agreement with AB InBev to equip three of its zone brewery support sites with its Remote Guidance solution.



- Poplar Studio develops virtual try-on solutions for NYX to improve dwell time. In September 2021, NYX, a L'Oréal brand, commissioned Poplar Studio to develop two AR experiences that would enable consumers to virtually try on its new line of 'Lip Lingerie' via Instagram and Snapchat.



- Perfect Corp integrates AI into AR try-on solutions to make them more convenient and personalized. In September 2021, Perfect Corp combined AR with AI to deliver an online shopping experience that could make beauty recommendations based on a consumer's unique facial attributes and allow them to virtually try these products on. This solution adapts to changes in consumer preferences by making the virtual try-on solution more personalized and easier to use.



