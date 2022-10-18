Augmented Reality in Mining Thematic Study Identifies Dassault Systèmes, Fuzzy Logic Studio, Micromine, PTC, and Robotic Eyes as Dominant Players – GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2022 -- The latest publication by GlobalData Plc titled Augmented Reality (AR) in Mining – Thematic Research predicts AR will emerge as the building block for digitalization in mining. The main benefit of AR is that users are not shut off from the real world while accessing a digital overlay of content and data. This can assist the mining sector in reaching the next stage of digitalization, increasing productivity, and ensuring the health and safety of on-site workers.



Mining companies are finding it essential to adopt AR in a time of rising pressure on productivity, an aging workforce, and a growing focus on the industry's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impacts. AR will address these companies in reducing risks to the health and safety of workers. Furthermore, mining companies can also benefit from deploying AR devices including smart glasses and headsets along with AR-based software and platforms.



Key Augmented Reality in Mining Highlights



- There are plenty of opportunities to implement AR across the whole mining value chain, from prospecting through to reclamation.

- AR can assist mining operations in many forms, including the use of wearables, the setup of remote support and control centers, and the 3D visualization of data, to name a few.

- For example, AR technology can be integrated into mine planning software by anchoring visual data to on-site machinery and creating AR-based digital twins of an entire mining operation as offered by Dassault Systèmes.

- AR also aids the stakeholders from the mining sector in overcoming challenges including ESG, COVID-19, and digitalization.

- Companies are engaging in partnerships and mergers to launch innovative products and solutions to garner higher ranks the in the stiff competition among the key players.

- For instance, Robotic Eyes uses AR to help its clients make the next leap towards digitalization. The Fleet Office offers FleetAR to mining companies. In addition, Rio Tinto use Vuzix Smart Glasses to stay connected.

- Furthermore, Vale partnered with NORCAT in early 2020 to develop a blended learning program for the mining industry using both VR and AR. In 2020, JFE Steel began using AR-supported training to upskill workers at its West Japan Works site in the Fukuyama District. The training combined the trainee's movements on a mixed reality factory floor to create a new environment where physical and virtual elements worked together.



Augmented Reality in Mining Competitive Scenario



- Dassault Systèmes: Mining companies can use the company's all-in-one 3DExperience platform to build AR-based digital twins of their entire mining operation.

- Fuzzy Logic Studio: Fuzzy Logic Studio offers AR solutions for training and remote maintenance with step-by-step visual instructions. It also offers AR for sales enablement with AR digital twins of mine-sites and models of machinery used for marketing.

- Micromine: The company continues to experiment with AR products for 3D geospatial models of mine sites and AR-based planning software.

- PTC: PTC offers AR technologies for the mining industry, among others. It uses its Vuforia Studio and ThingWorx platforms to overlay real-time data at various points of mine-sites and processing facilities so that workers get key information when they need it.

- Robotic Eyes: Robotic Eyes combines AR and AI to help clients in construction, mining, architecture, and engineering. The company offers smartphone, tablet, and smart glasses-based AR experiences to enrich natural environments with 3D visual content. Its AR apps permanently anchor data to real-world objects and machinery to assist with the planning and maintenance of site equipment.



