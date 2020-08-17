Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2020 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 200 pages, titled as 'Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Size study , By Technology (Marker Based AR, Marker less AR), by Component (Hardware, Software & Services), by Device (Head-Mounted Displays, Smart AR Mirrors, Handheld Devices) by Application (Try-On Solutions, Planning & Designing, Advertising & Marketing, Information Systems) by Retail Type (Furniture, Clothing and Accessories, Footwear, Cosmetic and others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World and important players/vendors such as Google LLC, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook Inc., Zugara, Inc., Wikitude GmbH, Blippar, Zappar, Augment, Viewar. The Study will help you gain market insights, upcoming trends and influencing growth prospects for forecast period of 2020 -2026.



Access sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2777841-global-augmented-reality-in-retail-market-size-study-by-technology



Summary

Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market is valued approximately at USD 10.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 46.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Augmented reality in retail refers to technology that allows digital information to be integrated into the user environment in real time via devices like smartphones or tablets. Augmented reality can help online retailers minimize their returns dramatically by offering an immersive digital experience of 'try-before-you-buy.' Innovative AR systems allow consumers to view goods from the comfort of their own homes in real time The need to start providing improved customer experience, enhance Internet penetration and boost IoT spending fuel demand for augmented reality in the retail market. The expansion of global augmented reality in the retail market is driven by increasing demand for online shopping, easy and convenient shopping, as well as the growth of the e-commerce market. According to Statista, an estimated 1.8 billion people worldwide are buying goods online in 2018. In the same year, global e-retail sales amounted to USD 2.8 trillion as well as projections show an increase of approximately to USD 4.8 trillion by 2021. Factors such as rising initial investment costs and an increase in privacy concerns restrict the market growth over the forecast. Increasing adoption of smart AR mirrors with in clothing industry is the opportunity factor. According to Statista, by 2023, there would be an estimated 2.4 billion mobile augmented reality (AR) users globally, up 2.2 billion from the 200 million shown in 2015. Also, it is has been estimated that there will be 1.96 billion mobile AR users around the world in 2021. In the same year, the total number of AR users in the United States alone is projected to reach 85 million.



The regional analysis of global Augmented Reality in Retail market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The high number of Internet users in countries like China, India and Japan is the main driver of the APAC retail market for AR. In countries like China and India, the ever-increasing Internet base will also enhance the early deployment of AR throughout the retail sector. Furniture as well as lighting and grocery shopping are expected to lead and grow at a higher rate, respectively, due to high spending in countries like China, South Korea, Japan as well as India. The highly populous region would see the AR's high growth in the retail market in the upcoming years. Increasing consumer and commercial markets with growing investments in countries like japan and China will also boost AR growth throughout the APAC retail market. E-commerce has become a key area of focus for APAC retailers, where China seems to have become the world's largest e-commerce market.



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2777841-global-augmented-reality-in-retail-market-size-study-by-technology



Major market player included in this report are:

Google LLC, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook Inc., Zugara, Inc., Wikitude GmbH, Blippar, Zappar, Augment, Viewar



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Technology

Marker Based AR

Markerless AR



by Component

Hardware

Software & Services



by Device

Head-Mounted Displays

Smart AR Mirrors

Handheld Devices



by Application

Try-On Solutions

Planning & Designing

Advertising & Marketing

Information Systems



by Retail Type

Furniture

Clothing and Accessories

Footwear

Cosmetic

others



By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, ROE)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, RoAPAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2777841-global-augmented-reality-in-retail-market-size-study-by-technology



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption



Chapter 2. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates



Chapter 3. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Dynamics

3.1. Augmented Reality in Retail Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities



Chapter 4. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion



Chapter 5. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Augmented Reality in Retail Market, Sub Segment Analysis



Chapter 6. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market, by Component

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market by Component, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Augmented Reality in Retail Market, Sub Segment Analysis



Chapter 7. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market, by Device

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market by Device, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Estimates & Forecasts by Device 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Augmented Reality in Retail Market, Sub Segment Analysis



....Continued



Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2777841



It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.



About HTF Market Report

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the "Accurate Forecast" in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their "Goals & Objectives".



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@htfmarketreport.com



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter