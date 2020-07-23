Augmented Reality in Retail Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants: Zugara, Blippar, Marxent, ViewAR, Augment

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Augmented Reality in Retail Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Augmented Reality in Retail.

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Apple Inc. (United States), PTC Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Google LLC (United States), Wikitude GmbH (Austria), DAQRI (United States), Zugara (United States), Blippar (UK), Marxent Labs (United States), Augment (France) and ViewAR (Austria).



Augmented Reality (AR) in retail refers to the technology that permits integration of digital information with the users' environment in real time over devices like smartphone or tablet. Increasing requirement to offer enhanced customer experience, growing internet penetration, as well as increasing IoT spending are the factors that fuel the demand of augmented reality in the retail market. Various retail types includes Apparel Fitting, Jewelry, Beauty and Cosmetics, Furniture and Lighting, Footwear, Grocery Shopping, and Others. Moreover, growing demand for online purchasing, easy & convenient shopping, as well as development of the e-commerce market are driving the growth of the global augmented reality in retail market. and may see market size of USD8.03 Billion by 2024.



The Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Apparel Fitting, Jewelry, Beauty and Cosmetics, Furniture and Lighting, Footwear, Grocery Shopping, Others), Application (Try-On Solutions, Planning & Designing, Advertising & Marketing, Information Systems), Technology (Marker-based Augmented Reality (Passive Marker, and Active Marker), Marker-less Augmented Reality (Model Based and Image Processing Based)), Device Type (Head-Mounted Display (HMD), Smart AR Mirror, Handheld Device), Offering (Hardware (Sensors, Semiconductor Components, Displays & Projectors, Cameras, and Others), Software and Services (Software Development Kits (SDKs) and apps, and Services))



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Augmented Reality in Retail Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Growing smartphone penetration

- Growing online shopping interests of retailers in AR

- Rising adoption of connected devices



Restraints

- Privacy and security concerns

- Absence of compatibility & interoperability



Opportunities

- Increasing investments in retail sector



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Augmented Reality in Retail market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Augmented Reality in Retail Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Augmented Reality in Retail

Chapter 4: Presenting the Augmented Reality in Retail Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Augmented Reality in Retail market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Augmented Reality in Retail Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



