Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Augmented Reality (AR) represents a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, real-world environment whose elements are augmented by computer-generated sensory input, that enrich the user's perception of the real world. AR applications combine virtual data into the physical real world by utilizing the wireless devices, compass, camera, and GPS system. AR represents a potential large opportunity for wireless communications for many device types including wearable equipment. Many applications will be hosted in the cloud.



This report analyzes:



Major trends in AR industry and implications

AR applications and could based implementation

Wearable devices, leading companies, and implications for AR

Google's AR business model and strategy

Implications for AR in the semiconductor industry



Target Audience:



Semiconductor providers

AR application developers

Government organizations

Wireless device manufacturers

Wireless/mobile network operators

Presence, location, and GIS suppliers



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/augmented-reality-in-the-cloud-report-552278