Augmented Reality in the Cloud

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Augmented Reality (AR) represents a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, real-world environment whose elements are augmented by computer-generated sensory input, that enrich the user's perception of the real world. AR applications combine virtual data into the physical real world by utilizing the wireless devices, compass, camera, and GPS system. AR represents a potential large opportunity for wireless communications for many device types including wearable equipment. Many applications will be hosted in the cloud.
This report analyzes:
Major trends in AR industry and implications
AR applications and could based implementation
Wearable devices, leading companies, and implications for AR
Google's AR business model and strategy
Implications for AR in the semiconductor industry
Target Audience:
Semiconductor providers
AR application developers
Government organizations
Wireless device manufacturers
Wireless/mobile network operators
Presence, location, and GIS suppliers
