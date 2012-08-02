Augmented Reality in the Cloud - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Augmented Reality in the Cloud", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- Augmented Reality (AR) represents a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, real-world environment whose elements are augmented by computer-generated sensory input, that enrich the user's perception of the real world. AR applications combine virtual data into the physical real world by utilizing the wireless devices, compass, camera, and GPS system. AR represents a potential large opportunity for wireless communications for many device types including wearable equipment. Many applications will be hosted in the cloud.
This report analyzes:
- Major trends in AR industry and implications
- AR applications and could based implementation
- Wearable devices, leading companies, and implications for AR
- Google's AR business model and strategy
- Implications for AR in the semiconductor industry
Target Audience:
- Semiconductor providers
- AR application developers
- Government organizations
- Wireless device manufacturers
- Wireless/mobile network operators
- Presence, location, and GIS suppliers
