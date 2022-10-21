Augmented Reality in Travel & Tourism to Simplify Travel Experience for Consumers and Companies – GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The latest market analysis report by GlobalData Plc identifies various factors expected to drive the adoption of augmented reality in the travel and tourism industry. As AR continues to develop, it will become increasingly important across the travel and tourism value chain. AR is becoming increasingly important to help tourists have a better experience while traveling. From translating signs and menus to guiding tourists through popular attractions, AR is facilitating a stress-reduced and more informative journey.



AR has emerged as a crucial solution to several challenges posed by the ongoing travel restrictions due to the pandemic. AR has been helping in advertising various destinations to consumers. The deployment of augmented reality also will ease the booking process by offering room tours or luggage size checks. With growing awareness of the advantages of AR, it is emerging not only as a marketing tool but also as a powerful technology on the enterprise side. AR technology can help reduce costs during manufacturing or aircraft maintenance and support staff training. Using AR headsets or smart glasses, engineers can diagnose issues quickly, efficiently, and with a reduced margin for error. As companies recognize the powerful applications of AR, they will seek strategic partnerships with leading AR vendors and hardware manufacturers.



Key Augmented Reality in Travel and Tourism Highlights



- The deployment of AR in the travel and tourism sector allows companies and enterprises to overcome key challenges. Some of these challenges include COVID-19, ESG, Cybersecurity, Geopolitics, and last-minute bookings.

- Companies are engaging in strategic partnerships and acquiring emerging start-ups to ensure their market positions are strengthened. For instance, London City Airport uses AR in remote air traffic control. AR improves the operational efficiency of air traffic management and the safety of staff and tourists.

- The Walt Disney Company, which operates the famous Disneyland theme parks, has been granted a new patent to create a real-world theme park ride where users could experience a 3D virtual world without requiring wearable hardware. The company also integrated this concept into its new Genie+ app, including a PhotoPass feature that enabled visitors to create memorable photos at specific points throughout the park.

- Similarly, TimeLooper is a SaaS (software as a service) vendor that provides AR services to help tourism sites develop and deliver their own AR experiences. TimeLooper provides access to its platform on a subscription basis. TimeLooper believes that AR can improve the equity of tourism and helps anyone, regardless of where they are, experience and learn about historical sites.



Specialist AR vendors in Travel and Tourism Industry



The report lists some specialist augmented reality vendors in the travel and tourism sector and summarizes their competitive position.



- Augmented.City: Augmented.City is an AR cloud platform that allows users to create city-scale clouds of locations and localize them with AR content information. The platform can be used by several industries, including tourism, where the platforms can be used to create tours for museums, zoos, or science centers.

- Epic Reality: Epic Reality launched a Dubai city guide to help travelers navigate the city during pandemic travel and beyond. The app has been designed to help travelers plan, travel, and explore safely. Furthermore, the app allows a traveler to explore the immediate area in 360 degrees. It points out attractions, facts, and personalized attraction listings based on traveler preferences and location.

- SmartGuide: SmartGuide is an AR-based travel app and platform, enabling their partners to use their app to create and publish travel guides. The travel guides are designed to be both informative and engaging for customers through gamification and overlaying AR-based content, informing customers about certain locations.

- TeamViewer

- Travel World VR

- Zumoko



