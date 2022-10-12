Augmented Reality Popularity in Defense Sector Driven by AR Hardware in Warfare, Confirms GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2022 -- The latest market report by GlobalData Plc titled Augmented Reality (AR) in Defense – Thematic Research confirms the market is anticipated to witness an accelerating growth momentum and garner a CAGR of over 35% in the forthcoming years. The rising popularity of augmented reality in the defense sector is mainly driven by the military being one of the first industries to fully realize the many different use cases that AR caters to.



View Report Snapshot at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/ar-in-defence-theme-analysis/



AR is currently primarily used in manufacturing and engineering in the defense sector. The multifaceted AR enables workers and military medics to work more accurately, aids in remote assistance collaboration, and replaces paper manuals by providing step-by-step instructions. Furthermore, AR is being used in battlefield applications too, for pilots and infantry, to enhance a soldier's situational awareness and reaction times. A key driver in the mass adoption of AR adoption is Microsoft's AR headset, the HoloLens 2, which can be modified with specialized software to adapt to different scenarios. A principal example of this is the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS), an AR heads-up display (HUD) based on the HoloLens that the US Army commissioned from Microsoft in a $21.9 billion deal in 2021.



For more such critical insights, Download a Sample Now at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=1927596



Augmented Reality Value Chain in Defense Sector



Semiconductors

- CPUs

- GPUs

- VPUs

- Image processors

- Communication chips

- MEMS

- Memory chips



Components

- Motion tracking

- Batteries

- Displays

- Cameras and 3D lenses

- Audio components

- Machine vision



Devices

- Smartphones

- AR smart glasses

- AR headsets



Platforms

- AI



Apps and Content



Get a Sample PDF for extensive details on each value chain component at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=1927596



Augmented Reality in Defense Key Highlights



- AR aids in solving prominent challenges faced by the defense industry. It resolves the challenges such as data deluge, ESG, and COVID-19.

- AR also provides relief to limitations such as competing budgets, minimizing collateral damages, and modernization of soldiers.

- As warfare becomes increasingly networked, new wearable devices using AR are becoming indispensable for infantry officers and soldiers to heighten their situational awareness and combat effectiveness.

- Augmented reality companies are engaging in strategic partnerships to ensure their dominance in the market.

- Furthermore, companies are launching products and solutions catering to specific segments from the defense sector. For instance, Lockheed Martin uses AR to create a variety of its products including in the manufacturing process for the single-seat, single-engine, multirole combat aircraft, F-35 Lightning II.

- Similarly, the Manifest AR solution was developed by Taqtile and has a wide range of potential applications. Manifest, an enterprise SaaS platform that uses AR for knowledge capture and sharing. Manifest can be used to reduce the time spent on training and learning. It can be used for guided workflow allowing workers to follow step-by-step instructions for complex procedures to more efficiently and accurately complete tasks. Manifest also enables remote and 3D model collaboration using holograms and digital twins.

- The augmented reality in the defense sector has also witnessed several partnerships and M&As between key market players and technology giants. For instance, in Jan 2022, Hyundai and Unity partnered to develop a digital twin of a factory for AR-enabled training, smart manufacturing, and autonomous driving simulation.



For more insights on strategic partnerships among prominent market players, Get Report Sample at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=1927596



Augmented Reality Competitive Scenario in Defense Sector



GlobalData highlights the companies and militaries making their mark within the AR theme in three main categories:



- Leading militaries adopting augmented reality

- Leading augmented reality vendors

- Specialist augmented reality vendors in defense



Grab Sample PDF for detailed listing of vendors and their strategic moves at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=1927596



Related Reports:

https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/augmented-reality-thematic-research/



https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/ar-in-travel-and-tourism-theme-analysis/



https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/virtual-augmented-reality-in-healthcare-thematic-research/



https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/ar-in-oil-and-gas-theme-analysis/



About GlobalData

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our mission is to help our clientele ranging from professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. Continuously enriching 50+ terabytes of unique data and leveraging the collective expertise of over 2,000 in-house industry analysts, data scientists, and journalists, as well as a global community of industry professionals, we aim to provide decision-makers with timely, actionable insights.



Media Contacts

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400