Augmented Reality Software Market Share, Trends and Leading Players by 2026 :: PTC Inc. ,Wikitude GmbH ,DAQRI LLC ,Zugara, Inc.

Scope of the Report of Augmented Reality Software

The global Augmented Reality Software is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to the growing demand for augmented reality software in consumer electronics. Augmented reality software differs from virtual reality, in virtual reality whole new artificial environment gets created but in AR the existing environment gets overlays with new information top of it. High Demand from Industrial and Automotive Sectors creates a lucrative opportunity in the forecasted period.



On 22nd March 2019, Wikitude, the worldâ€™s largest independent augmented reality (AR) technology provider, revealed the first steps taken in conjunction with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc to advance immersive AR computing. Wikitude has optimized their AR platform and integrated on XR Viewers powered by QualcommÂ® Snapdragonâ"¢ 855 Mobile Platform. Extended reality (XR) Viewer devices, announced at Mobile World Congress 2019 combines the compute power of Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform with the speed of 5G-enabled smartphone provides mobile XR experiences with six degrees of freedom tracking.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

PTC Inc. (United States),Wikitude GmbH (Austria),DAQRI LLC (United States),Zugara, Inc. (United States),Blippar (United Kingdom),Upskill (United States),Aurasma (United Kingdom),Augmate (United States),Catchoom Technologies S.L. (Spain),Ubimax GmbH (Germany)



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-premises), Industry Vertical (Consumer, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise, Commercial, Automotive, Energy, Others), Functions (Remote collaboration, Workflow optimization, Visualization, Documentation, 3d modelling, Navigation)



The Augmented Reality Software Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.



Market Trends:

High Adoption Of 3D visualization In Medical Sector

Upsurging Demand from AI-based Applications in Retail and E-commerce Sector



Market Drivers:

The Growing Demand for AI-Based Applications

The Increasing Interest of the Large Tech Companies in AR



Challenges:

Low Adoption Rate due to Privacy Issues and Complexities in the Design

Reconfiguration of Applications for Different Platforms



Opportunities:

The Increasing Expenditure in AR Technology

The Growing Use in The Tourism Industries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Augmented Reality Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Augmented Reality Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Augmented Reality Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Augmented Reality Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Augmented Reality Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Augmented Reality Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Research Methodology:

- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Augmented Reality Software market.

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Augmented Reality Software various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Augmented Reality Software.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



