New Software market report from MindCommerce: "Augmented Reality: Vendor Assessment, Market Analysis, and Forecast 2013 - 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Augmented Reality (AR) represents a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, real-world environment whose elements are augmented by computer-generated sensory input, that enrich the user's perception of the real world. While AR is currently a niche market opportunity, it is expected to grow at a tremendous rate in the next few years as products from companies such as Google, Samsung, Qualcomm, Sony, LG and Apple are launched.
AR application and service providers will enjoy significant growth with the build out of 4G networks and business models that involve ASP based service delivery via Cloud-based development, deployment and operation.
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AR represents a potential large opportunity for wireless communications for many device types including wearable equipment. Many applications will be hosted in the cloud. There is a direct relationship between AR, Wearable Wireless, and the so-called Body Area Networks (BAN). This relationship is multifaceted and is due in part to the ability to have a wearable computing/wireless device act as a conduit to a variety of applications and for AR to provide the User Interface (UI).
This report provides an evaluation of leading AR vendors as well as an assessment of the AR marketplace and forecast through 2016.
Report Benefits:
- Analysis of key AR vendors and solutions
- Understand the AR marketplace for standalone apps
- AR Market analysis and forecasts in various industries
- Identify the future direction of AR marketplace and players
- Identify opportunities to integrate AR with various application
Target Audience:
- OTT application and service providers
- Wireless carriers and other service providers
- Augmented Reality (AR) application developers
- Telemetry, Telematics, and vehicle monitoring companies
- Telecom (fixed and wireless) and ICT infrastructure providers
- Government agencies, regulatory authorities, and commissions
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